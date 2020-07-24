 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I have no words   (biblicalgenderroles.com)
edmo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not too often you see someone write in for advice on abusing their spouse.
 
Earguy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat that is disturbing.
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They miss the Victorian Era.
 
dstanley
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I let that load just long enough to recognize crazy.
 
Sgygus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No advice on seeking a woman with a flat head to you can set your beer on it?

/replace beer with canned corn in a pinch
 
Dr.Fey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



/also, insert one of many different Bettie Page spanking pics here
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticks first, then lice.
 
Brawndo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "But then there are wives who are conditioned to accept and receive spankings from their husbands through mentoring programs. These are programs where the husband and wife work together with a husband/wife mentoring team and over time a couple learns to incorporate wife spanking into their marriage."

I'm pretty sure I've seen that video on xhamster
 
Sgygus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chose not to post the creamed-corn graphic (which I assume many of you are familiar with) but here's Bettie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Published in 2003.

https://books.google.com/books/about/​T​he_Proper_Care_and_Feeding_of_Husbands​.html?id=uPuCt_emr10C&source=kp_book_d​escription
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are doomed. Human beings, as a species, should just wrap it up and die off. If this is what we have produced, it is all for nothing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
browneye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God......
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great now I gotta clear my browser history
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian BDSM - the shades of angelic white.
 
fatassbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that whole farkin' thing waiting for the punch line.

There wasn't one.

The good news is I discovered that there are comments!  Comments Farkers!

I pray some of our finer purveyors of snark (you know who you are) may find the time to weigh in.  That is the kind of thing that is made for a Pocket Ninja or Mike LowELL.
 
urethra_franklin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what's creeped me out more today, reading this, or reading about the emo sex cult that the vocalist of the band Aiden was running.

/both are unequivocally terrible
//this one has broader cultural ramifications, though.
///I need a bath
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I read that whole farkin' thing waiting for the punch line.

There wasn't one.

The good news is I discovered that there are comments!  Comments Farkers!

I pray some of our finer purveyors of snark (you know who you are) may find the time to weigh in.  That is the kind of thing that is made for a Pocket Ninja or Mike LowELL.


You're a stronger person than I.  I barely survived skimming the article then reading the other headlines offered in the sidebar.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What did I just read????
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...


And yet, if it were a BDSM relationship, no one here would bat an eye. Perhaps more Christians should practice the BDSM lifestyle to get approval from Farkers, eh?
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

There you go, Fark slobs. From larping outfits to Hot Pockets, you can now finally mold the woman of your dreams.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the wife stopped spanking me when she realized i held still waiting for another one,
i would even repeat whatever started it.

/sometimes it works ( ! )
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you expect from Christians, mutual respect and maturity?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChuckGandCrew: Published in 2003.

https://books.google.com/books/about/T​he_Proper_Care_and_Feeding_of_Husbands​.html?id=uPuCt_emr10C&source=kp_book_d​escription


The author's radio show is a farking trainwreck.
 
Now I Is!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are nutz
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty sure both husband and wife came from a background where this practice is known of and followed. if wifey thought marriage was the deluxe escape route from under her daddy's thumb she may need to reconsider.

i have a nephew like this assclown. his home schooled child bride was turned into a barefoot and pregnant obedient wife the second the ring went on. they have some 8 kids now. i wrote him out of my life many years ago. they make me sick.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
......and after the Spanking ...the Oral Sex!!!!!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb asshole. That's what you get for marrying an 18-year-old. Maybe next time stop worrying so much about being "in control" or having a grown woman laughing at your micropenis and and find someone who's actually old enough to drink.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: [Fark user image 425x99]

There you go, Fark slobs. From larping outfits to Hot Pockets, you can now finally mold the woman of your dreams.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: They miss the Victorian Era.


Victoria didn't reign during the Bronze Age.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 3 words:

Fark Click Bait
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: AstroJesus: I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...

And yet, if it were a BDSM relationship, no one here would bat an eye. Perhaps more Christians should practice the BDSM lifestyle to get approval from Farkers, eh?


Oh, sure, an acid-blooded alien bursts out of someone's chest and everyone's all "Ahhh!  ahhhh!" and yet if it was a halloween costume no one here would bat an eye.

That's you.  That's what you sound like.  A crazy person.  Normally I would stop with only sentences of sarcastic obviousness, but I feel like you still wouldn't have got it.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not too often you see someone write in for advice on abusing their spouse.


Lol you must not have grown up in a Pentecostal household. I did, and was one of the only girl I knew that didn't have a purity ring. I found out later it's because my dad was uncomfortable with the concept. My mother was the one pushing all this shiat, my dad just kind of went along with it. They eventually divorced, and it was partly because my mom felt cheated: she signed up for the role of submissive wife to a man who would make all hey decisions (and hence assume all responsibility) for her.

Anyway, my church was FILLED with this stuff. There were all kinds of 'men's fellowship' groups ( though in retrospect probably a lot of closeted gay stuff going on there) where clueless men tried to teach other clueless men how to dominate women. My mom would have loved a dude like the columnist here.

It doesn't really exist, of course. Not on the scale implied here, at least. For a lot of evangelical men these days, it's more like a fantasy. The men doling out this advice have mostly never actually had this kind of relationship... They just try to convince each other/themselves that it's possible. Kind of like how some gun enthusiasts train for and believe in the day they and their guns will save their homes and families. It's probably not going to happen, but it's real to them dammit.
 
libranoelrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 320x289] [View Full Size image _x_]


comeupants.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Brynden Rivers: AstroJesus: I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...

And yet, if it were a BDSM relationship, no one here would bat an eye. Perhaps more Christians should practice the BDSM lifestyle to get approval from Farkers, eh?

Oh, sure, an acid-blooded alien bursts out of someone's chest and everyone's all "Ahhh!  ahhhh!" and yet if it was a halloween costume no one here would bat an eye.

That's you.  That's what you sound like.  A crazy person.  Normally I would stop with only sentences of sarcastic obviousness, but I feel like you still wouldn't have got it.


*only two.  Bah.  If they ever add an edit button it'd ruin this place.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't discuss spanking. You simply start spanking. Most women like it

I love how he talks about being a "leader" but is overthinking every thing like a clueless beta - yet he's clearly a dumbass because he whines about her spending yet hasn't even considered replacing her bank card with a prepaid cash card

pretty clear she's getting tired of his whiny "but I'm the leader because I'm the man" bullshiat. And judging by her lack of maturity and growing rebellious streak, this will probably end with her opting to shiat all over everything in scorched earth fashion and head out the door
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But from a Biblical perspective, grooming when used in the sense of a husband conditioning his wife to be in complete subjection to him and molding her behavior to his preferences is not evil or immoral.  But rather, these actions are righteous, holy and required of husbands by God.

Which is another reason why the Bible is bullshiat. Or at least, it is as these "Christians" interpret it.
 
Invalid Litter Dept
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say fashion is cyclical but I am really not ready for people as property to make a comeback.  Also, I am trying to picture a "wife spanking mentorship" and keep coming up with a John Cleese sketch.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever forget that these people vote in every single election.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Don't ever forget that these people vote in every single election.


And they have eight farking children to every zero of mine.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: AstroJesus: I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...

And yet, if it were a BDSM relationship, no one here would bat an eye. Perhaps more Christians should practice the BDSM lifestyle to get approval from Farkers, eh?


Perhaps they should. I don't see the problem as long as both adults are open and honest about it and both give their consent.

The problem is when you try to force this on someone who's maybe too young to know what they want yet, who maybe wasn't given much of a choice or doesn't have many options. They're talking about taking someone who hasn't learned to stand on their own two feet yet and hobbling them and making them think that's what they want.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy tag tied to a bed with a ball gag in it's mouth?

Brynden Rivers: AstroJesus: I got words - pedophilia, misogyny, sicko, weirdo, cultist, asshole, wacko, loser, evil...

And yet, if it were a BDSM relationship, no one here would bat an eye. Perhaps more Christians should practice the BDSM lifestyle to get approval from Farkers, eh?


That's because people in a BDSM relationship are there by choice. They like that type of thing. This is how to turn an innocent girl into a masochist.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then when they have kids, they can blanket train them and hit them with  plastic tubing, as demonstrated and written about by Michael and Debi Pearl. You can find their videos online along with their baby abuse manual "To Train Up a Child."

There's nothing like a good, Christian man creating his very own cycle of abuse in his very own home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This child needs his face and nuts hurt. His wife is a human. Not a dog for him to train. Don't like how she acts? Explain. If she won't change, divorce. End of the conversation. She is entitled to her own ideas, and person-hood. She isn't on Earth for him. Period. She is a human. And clearly he is garbage that belongs in the dump. WTF? 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

The number one thing people don't understand:  there is no forcing anyone to do anything. They choose to comply. Period. No matter what you see/think. Thus if they won't do as requested, walk. You are not oblige to deal with people not down for your stupidity, just as they don't have do anything they don't want to do. STFU SMFI!
😡😔🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
