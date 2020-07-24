 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   If you are going to screw up you might as well go all in .... it is Ohio after all   (cleveland.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, intoxicated driver, front of police, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Urination, Urine, English-language films, Interstate Highway System, Urethra  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shoulda let him. Now they gotta clean the car.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "...his eyes were red and glossy."

To be fair, eyes should be glossy. That's normal. It's when they have a dull, eggshell finish that things are out of whack.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "...his eyes were red and glossy."

To be fair, eyes should be glossy. That's normal. It's when they have a dull, eggshell finish that things are out of whack.


What if they are lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: a particular individual: FTFA: "...his eyes were red and glossy."

To be fair, eyes should be glossy. That's normal. It's when they have a dull, eggshell finish that things are out of whack.

What if they are lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes?


Well, then, I guess you're chum.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He admitted drinking two beers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Going all in is just pissing in front of a cop? Subbys never been to wrigleyville or wicker park at closing time
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He admitted drinking two beers.

It's always "two beers".
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Shoulda let him. Now they gotta clean the car.


Some cops are just masochistic.

Some obviously have other fetishes.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.