 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Scots tree surgeon with a sense of humor now calls himself Forest Stump after losing leg in machine horror   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Sappy, Stump grinder, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, News International, Stephen Milloy, horror stump grinder accident, TREE surgeon  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2020 at 12:41 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The trees are fighting back
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great Scot
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After my amputations, I briefly considered changing my name to Stumpy McStumpington

/This was years before "Boaty McBoatface".  As far as I'm concerned the internet owes me royalties.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i have said for years...

"that which you can not change, you must make fun of"
he gets it.

/i had a stroke and like to say "i have a hole in my head".
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would have gone with Eileen and dared anyone to make any sort of just or about it, but you do you Stumpy McStumpleg
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*any sort of joke
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.