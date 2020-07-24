 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Heading for Nantucket in August? Not so fast, pretty much everyone
    Massachusetts, Travel, new travel requirements, Massachusetts Travel Form, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, New England, Massachusetts residents  
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want to go to Nantucket,
The governor says you can... quarantine yourself.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goooooood
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There once was a man thinking of visiting Nantucket.  He read the new rules and said fark it.  The people were glad, the man he was sad but he said the new normal is horse shiat.

/ doesn't rhyme.. meters off.  Don't care.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: "...asked to..."

Well, there's your problem. Americans need to be told.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm more of a from Nantucket kind of man.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: There once was a man thinking of visiting Nantucket.  He read the new rules and said fark it.  The people were glad, the man he was sad but he said the new normal is horse shiat.

/ doesn't rhyme.. meters off.  Don't care.


Doesn't need to rhyme. But your meter is why Trump is president.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There once was a trip to Nantucket
Where two families had bought a bucket
But then the COVID
came and they did
look at themselves and said f*ck it.
 
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is basically the same thing Maine has been doing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Although this really should not be an ask thing...
 
Flashlight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If people are fling in and cannot order food to their place how do they eat?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Red states  like spray spittle and hope it all go away like brown people.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$500/day, pretty sure if you've got a house in Nantucket you laugh at such tiny fines.
 
