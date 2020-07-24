 Skip to content
(News 1130)   Reset the clock. 0 dead in Canadian mass-pointing incident   (citynews1130.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfff. Amateurs.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he have a VR headset on? Maybe he was just playing a first-person shooter
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People are still riding transit?


(British Columbia. It's Canada's Florida.)
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Terrifying. When will our Canadian streets be safe?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Audio of incident released. Transcript below:

"Pew pew pew. Pew. Pew pew."
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: People are still riding transit?


(British Columbia. It's Canada's Florida.)


Eh, I started riding the bus again last month. Mandatory masks go a long way.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Audio of incident released. Transcript below:

"Pew pew pew. Pew. Pew pew."


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/guess I  just missed it
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's so big.
/the pic, not the bang.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pass by reference.

Serious business.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's OK he said sorry and then moved on to the next "victim".

/mental illness is real
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is man that Thou art mindful of him?
 
