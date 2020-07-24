 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   ProTip: Don't try sending money to al Qaeda to help kill U.S. troops   (nydailynews.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Terrorism, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Jill Marie Jones, Organized crime, 35-year-old Chandler resident, United States, US Airways, September 11 attacks  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
clkeagle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... What did she think they were going to do with her when she arrived? Put her in charge of logistics? The people she wanted to join don't exactly have the same attitudes towards women that Afghanistan did 50 years ago.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But sending money and weapons to saudi arabia is all good right?
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sending money to Russia to kill US troops is still ok.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(*) Prohibition on financing Islamists in Afghanistan does not apply to the GRU and other Russian entities.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
American troop deaths are a travesty as long as [opposite party] is in the White House! If [my party] is in power then endless war is just the Cost of FreedomTM.

Peace is simply not an option. It's an extremist worldview.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Peace is simply not an option. It's an extremist worldview.


Peace Sells - Megadeth (original version)
Youtube aiQpRQeIiHY
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She sounds like a real genius.  However, I wonder how much this borders on entrapment.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to this article she bought al-Qaeda a Gift Card. Probably from Walmart
https://lawandcrime.com/crazy/woman-b​r​ought-undercover-agent-500-gift-card-t​o-fund-al-qaeda-tried-to-fly-to-join-g​roup-doj/

... but then again, it could've been for a a big old pizza party at Chuck E Cheese
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless you are Vladmir Putin, in which case, the president won't even mention it, much less punish you.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excuse me subby, but that's not a PRO-tip. That's a regular (non-mattering) people tip.

The actual pro tip would be: Don't send money to terrorists to kill Americans unless you let Trump wet his beak too, first.

Bribe our POTUS or other "conservatives" first and you can pay for all the American scalps you want. They won't say a peep. At most they'll call it fake news and scream some bullshiat about "cancel culture" or whatever new bullshiat they want to distract and manipulate us with.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Her lawyer should call it a bounty, then she's home free.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

runwiz: She sounds like a real genius.  However, I wonder how much this borders on entrapment.


Can she hammer a nail into a 2x4 with her penis?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey did any edgelords mention the Russian bounty yet?????
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perhaps they were just trying to build a bible museum and needed artefacts and with ISIS in trouble they needed to go elsewhere?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Odd, I thought buying drugs supported the all mighty .................. Censored to avoid a fatwa on my ass.
She should got some smack and called it a day.
Plausible deniability your twat.
🙄🗽🐃😈💩👻👽🙊🙉🙈
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.