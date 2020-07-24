 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Why did the fisherman cross the canal?   (al.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
to rescue the little man in the boat?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that was the plan.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see this happening. I've miscalculated distance when swimming across a river and got winded, it's pretty easy to think distance across water is closer than it appears.
Fortunately. I know how to backstroke.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The chicken did not cross the road.  Lots of people say this.  The chicken didn't cross.  He didn't.  It's just another liberal hoax, this chicken thing.  Because I know all about chickens.  I talk to people - smart people, the best people, they see how much I know about chickens and they say, "That's amazing, Sir.  How did you do that?  That's really, we really think you're great, you know so much."  I'm like an expert on chickens.  So I can tell you, it didn't cross the road.  Sleepy Joe Biden didn't cross the road either.  Low energy.  He couldn't do it.  I cross roads all the time.  I'm like an expert on roads.  Did you now roads have to be paved?  Alot of people don't know that, but I do.  So many people hear me, they can't believe how much I know about roads.  Just the other day I was talking to this guy, big guy, strong guy, tough guy, you know, one of those big strong biker guys... and he had tears in his eyes.  He was crying right there, he was crying and he said, "Thank you, Sir, thank you for crossing that road, Sir.  Thank you so much."  Crying, this big tough guy.  Strong guy. I tell you I crossed that road like nobody else, I'm the best at crossing roads.  The LIBERALS say chickens cross roads, it's their new hoax.  They gotta think of a new hoax, right?  And crosses.  We got alot of people here, we love crosses.  Love crosses, such a great symbol, crosses.  So great.  I was with some really god people the other night, they held a rally for me, even though the liberals told them couldn't they did, they love me, and they held a rally for me and had this really big cross there.  And they said "Thank you Sir, thank you for making sure we keep our crosses.  And they had this HYOOGE cross there, it must have been 50 feet high, they had it and it was flaming, like a huge signal for everybody to see, a symbol of how much they appreciated me.  How much they like me and how they thank me for that cross.  They were all crying, I mean you couldn't see the tears because they all had these white things on their heads, but they were crying and saying "HI TRUMP"..."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John the fisherman?
PRIMUS - John THe Fisherman
Youtube lkFMJ4-ai1I
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good fishing spots can be difficult to get, especially in Artaeum since those leads that only drop there have been so popular.
 
