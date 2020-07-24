 Skip to content
(USA Today)   They bring a mask, you bring a gun. That's the Florida way   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Palm Beach County, Florida, Constable, Assault, Sheriff, Vincent Scavetta, face masks, Battery  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're so tough you don't need a mask then you don't need a gun either.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, a riot shotgun and five crack pipes is how Florida-Man says 'Hello."

/It's also how the Postal Dude says, "Hello."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow.
I don't get it.
All that law and order, do as you told, really seems to be completely hypocritical and convenient and not based on any real reality.
As I've long suspected.
But thanks for proving me correct anti maskers.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another article I read that not gun having dude said he wouldn't press charges if gun having dude would give up his Concealed Carry permit and gun having dude said nope, so he got a felony.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Scavetta has an active concealed weapons license, sheriff's officials report."

Not anymore!
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scavetta has had an active concealed weapons license, sheriff's officials report."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of events are going to keep happening.

Especially in Florida.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he scream "I feel threatened!"? That's the secret password that makes it okay.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Did he scream "I feel threatened!"? That's the secret password that makes it okay.


He tried to scream, but his lungs were too full of his own bodily fluids.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a putz!

This guy is the stereotype.  The guy all the gun fetishists say they are not.

This guy lacks the mental acuity and social skills to get what he wants out of life, so he carries a gun to make himself feel strong.

Just a weak ass little pathetic scared POS who thinks having a gun makes him a tough guy.

I hope the felony sticks.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The usual responsible gun owner.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing Americans have quick easy access to firearms at all times so they can escalate even
the most petty situation into a possible murder...
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Did he scream "I feel threatened!"? That's the secret password that makes it okay.



So true, that is the buzz phrase now for A-holes to use while acting like A-holes.

I think they are borrowing it from the police, right?  They see what a cop can do if they "feel threatened".  Legal murder.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been (no longer, and only because the laws here makerbot damned Inconvenient) a handgun owner this makes me shake my head.
Unless you are in a life or death situation it stays holstered.
Just like in marriage.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once inside, Scavetta said he had to take his mask off because it was soaked, making it difficult to breathe and causing his glasses to fog.

So he doesn't know how to wear a mask?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aN aRmEd Society iS a PoLiTe sOcIEty
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this douche is convicted of at least one of the felony charges and loses his right to conceal carry. Or even own a firearm for that matter.

The wrong people are dying of covid.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

almejita: In another article I read that not gun having dude said he wouldn't press charges if gun having dude would give up his Concealed Carry permit and gun having dude said nope, so he got a felony.


IANAL but I don't think that Estrada has much say in charges here because Scavetta basically endangered everyone in the area.

That being said, this gives you a bit of insight into Scavetta's mind (or lack thereof). He chooses to not give up his license when he will likely end up without his license and have a felony conviction on his record. I'm pretty sure that means he will never be able to (legally) own a gun again. Actually, that's probably best for all concerned.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Widely circulated video showed Scavetta on July 12 arguing with another man in the electronics department of the Walmart. In the video, Scavetta is seen pulling a gun from his waistband and waving it at the other man.

Widely circulated video that we won't share in our article because JOURNALISM!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Once inside, Scavetta said he had to take his mask off because it was soaked, making it difficult to breathe and causing his glasses to fog.

So he doesn't know how to wear a mask?


Many are the times I have stumbled down the supermarket aisle, blinded by fogged glasses, my mask soaked. I struggle to breathe, but cannot! This is worse than any virus! I'd bet most of the "coronavirus" deaths are caused by toxic soaked masks which rob you of oxygen and force you to breathe your own carbon monoxide.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Once inside, Scavetta said he had to take his mask off because it was soaked, making it difficult to breathe and causing his glasses to fog.

So he doesn't know how to wear a mask?


I live in Florida and wear glasses. It does make your mask fog up, especially when going into the AC from outside.

But you know how I deal? I take off my glasses and clean them because I'm not a lunatic

Gun brandishing is only for when they screw up your fast food order
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Hell, a riot shotgun and five crack pipes is how Florida-Man says 'Hello."

/It's also how the Postal Dude says, "Hello."


"My president *is* Chuck Heston. Here's your rebate, ya damn dirty ape!"
 
indybill23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Texas man to me.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Mrtraveler01: Once inside, Scavetta said he had to take his mask off because it was soaked, making it difficult to breathe and causing his glasses to fog.

So he doesn't know how to wear a mask?

Many are the times I have stumbled down the supermarket aisle, blinded by fogged glasses, my mask soaked. I struggle to breathe, but cannot! This is worse than any virus! I'd bet most of the "coronavirus" deaths are caused by toxic soaked masks which rob you of oxygen and force you to breathe your own carbon monoxide.


Worse, I have halitosis. Chexmix limpopos.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, someone lost his gun privileges.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Albuquerque, covidiot goes to an auto shop, owner tells covidiot to mask up, covidiot rants and raves and tries to run over owner, owner's son shoots covidiot and passenger.  Covidiot dead, passenger in hospital, nobody yet in jail.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Grats!  Now you'll have a felony conviction in Florida and you'll never be able to vote again.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still think someone could make a fortune setting up cameras outside every Walmart and selling the inevitable combat footage to the MSM.
Damnit, we need more outrage!
Divide us! Conquer us!
Ps I wear a farking mask when I shop.
They're called mouth breathers for a reason.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Meanwhile in Albuquerque, covidiot goes to an auto shop, owner tells covidiot to mask up, covidiot rants and raves and tries to run over owner, owner's son shoots covidiot and passenger.  Covidiot dead, passenger in hospital, nobody yet in jail.


I'm curious, who do you think should be in jail? Sounds like the dead covidiot was assaulting the father/owner with a deadly  weapon and the son defended his father.  Maybe charge the son for shooting the passenger? I'm not sure how that would work. Is the passenger an accessory to the assault?

Maybe a link to the story might clear it up for me.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
t was pouring rain when he arrived at Walmart the day of the argument, and that he had to walk outside from one end of the store to the other entrance

No he didn't.  He could have waited 5 minutes for it to stop.

Why was he wearing his mask outside anyway?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: NM Volunteer: Meanwhile in Albuquerque, covidiot goes to an auto shop, owner tells covidiot to mask up, covidiot rants and raves and tries to run over owner, owner's son shoots covidiot and passenger.  Covidiot dead, passenger in hospital, nobody yet in jail.

I'm curious, who do you think should be in jail? Sounds like the dead covidiot was assaulting the father/owner with a deadly  weapon and the son defended his father.  Maybe charge the son for shooting the passenger? I'm not sure how that would work. Is the passenger an accessory to the assault?

Maybe a link to the story might clear it up for me.


They definitely need to investigate it further.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nobody in Peculiar: NM Volunteer: Meanwhile in Albuquerque, covidiot goes to an auto shop, owner tells covidiot to mask up, covidiot rants and raves and tries to run over owner, owner's son shoots covidiot and passenger.  Covidiot dead, passenger in hospital, nobody yet in jail.

I'm curious, who do you think should be in jail? Sounds like the dead covidiot was assaulting the father/owner with a deadly  weapon and the son defended his father.  Maybe charge the son for shooting the passenger? I'm not sure how that would work. Is the passenger an accessory to the assault?

Maybe a link to the story might clear it up for me.

They definitely need to investigate it further.


Thanks! That didn't help though (not your fault).

Yes, more investigation is necessary. Maybe better writing too.
 
