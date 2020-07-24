 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There's always a moment between saying, "What are you going to do, stab me?" and actually getting stabbed. This is one of those moments   (nypost.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙄
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah haw haw haw.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok seems like a great place to taunt police and keep your location and information private
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Should have been number 1
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This reminded me a story that is only every so slightly similar. Many, many years ago I was at a small bar where my friend was a bartender. This particular night it was really slow and every person in the bar was a regular, except for one guy. No one knew who he was, but we were all friendly to him. But, for some reason, he got his backside up and started arguing with one person, and then a few more, and then he got in my face. My friend stepped out from behind the bar and told the guy to leave, but the guy refused. My friend then said, "Fine, lets you and me take it outside and settle it like adults." And the guy actually agreed! When he stepped outside the front door of the bar he turned around and saw that every person was there, behind my friend and the guy said, "What are you going do, all jump me at once?" and my friend replied, "No" and shut and locked the door. This was an old wood frame door with a pane glass window that was nearly the full length and width of the door. We all stood there laughing at the guy who just stood their bewildered. The look on his face was price, and it was even better when his shoulders slumped and just walked away.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I haven't been running, they never came to my house or anything," Durga said.

It sounds like they only made the post to squeeze out a little more attention from a bust. "You can't go defunding police when there are long-haired freaky people out there who know people who are involved with drugs. I mean, just look at him. When your children get a bag full of crystal meth pills this Halloween, don't say we didn't warn you."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Granted, but I can still smell this guy through the screen. I can even see him staring blankly at the cereal section of Walmart smelling of stale weed and apple sauce
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mmmmmm weed
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't tell if this guy raises or lowers the bar for looking like a complete douche.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Really? I getting more of a "patchouli oil and b.o." smell
 
