(Daily Dot)   Do not taunt the dynamite cops   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Everett, Washington, Arrest, Crime, Domestic violence, Assault  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a jerk is not illegal. Assaulting someone is. I find it unlikely there will be a conviction. On the other hand, this is America.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everett, Washington


Oh FFS my state is turning into Derpalachia.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They can't even stop breaking the law when they KNOW they're on camera.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A salted caramel donut?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That cop could have done a lot of good for his profession's image if he had just grabbed the donut, taken a bite, smiled and said thanks.
 
wegro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


Speaking of bootlickers.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For those of you who might be unaware, watch out for "Back the Blue" events that have been hijacked by the Islamophobic hate group "Act for America".  They are trying to hold one in my community tomorrow.  Assholes.

https://www.actforamerica.org/activis​m​/back-the-blue
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They aren't level headed.
They can't reason.
They aren't smart.

Lets make them cops!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Winning the hearts and minds.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
False arrest charges. Lying in an official police report. Fired.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't feel a whole lot of sympathy for the donut dude.  It looked more like his antics only became an issue when he kept dangling it in front of that other guy's face and he was told to cut it out.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?


every possible reaction.

Fark.
 
Explodo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That young fella just got a college fund.  Assault, unlawful arrest...on video.  In this climate, I think he just made some money.

And those cops should be fired.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, someone was engaging in an act of symbolic speech, a constitutionally protected expression of free speech. . .and the response from the police was to use physical force to effect an arrest on assault charges?

. . .while cameras were rolling?

Cops do this because of qualified immunity.  They think they're above the law, and that even absurdly inappropriate behavior is excusable.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There sure are a lot of deplorables in America.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


fark your feelings.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: I don't feel a whole lot of sympathy for the donut dude.  It looked more like his antics only became an issue when he kept dangling it in front of that other guy's face and he was told to cut it out.


You shouldn't "feel sympathy". You should feel disgusted that these are law enforcement.
You should want to puke that this is acceptable in the Untied States of America.
But you don't care because you're spineless.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


That's a nice way of defending police abuse.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.


I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: I don't feel a whole lot of sympathy for the donut dude.  It looked more like his antics only became an issue when he kept dangling it in front of that other guy's face and he was told to cut it out.


Tell ya what, I'll come stand in front of you in a public place, and dangle a donut in front of your face.
You call the cops and see if they show up and arrest me for assault.

..do you maybe get it now?

This happens to anyone other than these jackboot cowards - and the cops would laugh at you for being such a giant liberal.

We wouldn't want that, would we?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No wonder cops and Trump love each other. They are both spineless, thin-skinned pussies.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Invisible Obama: Cops do this because of qualified immunity.  They think they're above the law, and that even absurdly inappropriate behavior is excusable.


Unfortunately, that belief has been upheld by the Court of Appeals:

How Cops Get Away With Murder: Qualified Immunity (LegalEagle's Law Review)
Youtube Wl6yXjdMlHI
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Assault with a loaded doughnut is a serious offense. That cop could have gotten fatter, or worse the 'beetus.
 
rcain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their authoritah was NOT respected!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the donut okay?
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: Everett, Washington


Oh FFS my state is turning into Derpalachia.


I agree. It's sad.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though


Really? 

It's kinda hard to tell. 

Was the combination of a butter-colored shirt with forest camo pants offensive, to the officer's delicate senses?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though


Yes. Does teasing someone by waving a donut at them meet the legal threshold for assault?

No?

Then why bring it up?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Being a jerk is not illegal. Assaulting someone is. I find it unlikely there will be a conviction. On the other hand, this is America.


Putting someone in fear of sugar, flour, shortening, water, and salt isn't assault.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: I don't feel a whole lot of sympathy for the donut dude.  It looked more like his antics only became an issue when he kept dangling it in front of that other guy's face and he was told to cut it out.


It is perfectly legal to taunt, curse at, or otherwise be a dick to the police.  It is part of the police officer's job to sit there and take the abuse.  If they can't do that, they shouldn't be cops.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Snohomish County Sheriff's spokesperson Courtney O'Keefe attempted to justify the arrest by claiming that he was "verbally attacking" the pro-police crowd.

pounding face on table
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though


And they proved his point admirably.

Injustice doesn't have anything to do with how sympathetic you feel to the victim.

Anyone over the age of 5 should be able to understand that.

Law enforcement officers especially should be able to understand that.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though


So?
So what?
Oh, you're saying he was completely justified because the cops proved him correct - that they will violate his rights based on "antagonism" and not the law, like they are supposed to do.
Or what are you saying? Anything?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Snohomish County Sheriff's spokesperson Courtney O'Keefe attempted to justify the arrest by claiming that he was "verbally attacking" the pro-police crowd.

pounding face on table


"Look, he was speaking, and the cop didn't like his speech. Since when Americans free to speak if the cops don't like it? There's no such thing as any speeching freedoms in this country."
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember when God was just a wanker on Farcebook. Now he has multiple platforms. It must be lucrative to be a deity.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did the doughnut have coconut on it? I hate coconut.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That county (fark. MY county) has an elected sheriff, who is currently under a recall. You'll never guess why.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though

So?
So what?
Oh, you're saying he was completely justified because the cops proved him correct - that they will violate his rights based on "antagonism" and not the law, like they are supposed to do.
Or what are you saying? Anything?


Look. Being a limited government conservative who believes in Law and Order means accepting that the primary purpose of cops is enforcing polite deference towards cops.

That means anyone who "antagonizes" or "provokes" cops by being disrespectful forfeits all civil rights and may be indefinitely detained, because if you disrespect the cops they'll no longer feel like extending the protection of the law to you. That is what law and order means: the purpose of the law is to enforce the social order.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction


I mean, would the kid have been justified in defending himself assertively then? If taunting someone can be allowed to provoke a violent reaction, surely reacting to violence with violence should be lauded?

Take all the time you need.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: Everett, Washington


Oh FFS my state is turning into Derpalachia.


It kinda sounds like it already is, aside from the Seattle metro/coastal area. It's basically impossible to keep that element from creeping in when it comprises the majority of the rest of the state.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pkjun: Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though

Yes. Does teasing someone by waving a donut at them meet the legal threshold for assault?

No?

Then why bring it up?


You're quoting me - saying that I wasn't claiming the cop's reaction was legal. Then asking me, was I saying what the cop did meet the legal threshold for assault.

Why bring it up? Because, both the kid and the cop were being assholes - but the kid started it.
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Iggie: For those of you who might be unaware, watch out for "Back the Blue" events that have been hijacked by the Islamophobic hate group "Act for America".  They are trying to hold one in my community tomorrow.  Assholes.

https://www.actforamerica.org/activism​/back-the-blue


My in laws went to one last week. They came home with Trump crap and punisher thin blue line crap. They proceeded to tell us how Antifa is here in Delaware  and teaching my son how to be a fascist.
Me: so....you get antifa means anti-fascist...in other words against it. They said that's how they suck you in.
Teenage son: so basically you went to a maskless,hoodless kkk rally?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When you realize that most US cops were former school bullies or their bullied victims, you understand that overreaction is to be expected from these scum.

An African National Congress donut would have been more fitting.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: pkjun: Cormee: JesseL: JesseL: Cormee: Taunt anyone and you can expect a reaction

And yet, that doesn't make every outside reaction legal.

Weird, right?

every possible reaction.

Fark.

I'm not saying the cop's reaction was legal, I do think the kid intentionally set out to antagonise the cops though

Yes. Does teasing someone by waving a donut at them meet the legal threshold for assault?

No?

Then why bring it up?

You're quoting me - saying that I wasn't claiming the cop's reaction was legal. Then asking me, was I saying what the cop did meet the legal threshold for assault.

Why bring it up? Because, both the kid and the cop were being assholes - but the kid started it.


And that means farkall. The kid didn't start assaulting the cop.
 
