 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Springfield News-Leader)   Semi truck overturns, spills 12,000 bottles of Templeton Rye Whiskey. No word if the driver passed a field sobriety test   (news-leader.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, Question, Templeton, Iowa, Templeton Rye, Vodka, Facebook, bottles of Templeton Rye, Want, Carroll County, Iowa  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 8:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's over 12,000!
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12,000 whats of whiskey?
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the Temptation was too strong.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Subby forgot to put one of those bottles in the headline.

This will not make sense after the headline is adjusted.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole field it spilled in failed it
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not scotch.

/nothing of value was lost
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: That's not scotch.

/nothing of value was lost


I was going to say, at least it wasn't Glenfidditch or Macallan.
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Templetons?  Now that hurts.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ILoveBurritos: 12,000 whats of whiskey?


12000 fifths I guess. So 2400?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he driving to the levy?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Was he driving to the levy?


No, those guys were drinking whiskey AND rye.
 
capacc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Raleigh and Spencer unavailable for comment.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I surely will die
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That's not scotch.

/nothing of value was lost


No, it's rye.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drew?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If one of those bottles should happen to fall...
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uncleacid: If one of those bottles should happen to fall...


...and I was a duck...
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure that MSHP volunteered to asist in cleanup.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOO! Please don't be Pendelton 1910! God would not be that cruel!
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spotted a few intact bottles in the picture.

When I was a delivery man in Ft. Pierce Florida, a big rig carrying mainly dry goods to a grocery store was T-boned and split the trailer It was carrying things like cans of food, pallets of macaroni and rice and other good things. The guy who hauled the trailer out could not store it in his yard, so he stored it in the unguarded lot across the road. in two days the still packed trailer was picked clean.

Now imagine if that trailer had spilled out in that city. People would be crawling over the cops to try and get free booze.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: NOOOOOOOO! Please don't be Pendelton 1910! God would not be that cruel!


Whew. I misread Templeton as Pendleton. Never mind.
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
roundtoons.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You need some kind of device to trap the liquid before it spills. Like some kind of catcher in the rye whiskey.
 
groupthink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What does Iowa know about making whiskey? Lemme guess...corn whiskey.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was trying to come up with a witty comment, but I don't do rye humor.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Templeton isn't bad at all.

And Subby, the FIELD didn't pass the field sobriety test
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That's not scotch.

/nothing of value was lost


Oh boy. I have you greened as being sane and level headed.  You're giving me an itchy trigger finger
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: You need some kind of device to trap the liquid before it spills. Like some kind of catcher in the rye whiskey.


There just isn't enough

Fark user imageView Full Size


...in the world.
 
mudpants
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Road trip?  who's with me?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Drew?


Yes, yes, it's only natural to cry out for Drew when precious alcohol is lost, but remember, Drew is always with you when you're drinking. Always.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why, why, why, why, why, cant something like this happen near me. Hell, thats a good years worth of meh (but I'm drunk, who cares) whisky sours.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.