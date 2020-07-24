 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda) Weeners Today subby learned that there is a Mister Global Beauty Pageant in Thailand. Go look at the photos for yourself, she'll be in her bunk for the rest of the day thinking about Sri Lanka   (boredpanda.com) divider line
16
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

624 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 7:54 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the best thing is that Togo is #24.  That is my favorite!

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, while some of the garbs are historic and traditional, one has to admit that Switzerland's sheeny robe is a big plus.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
vdrog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dominican was hot
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't want to give a clickbait website a click.  Where is Tonga on the list?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh Mr Cuba, I'm so sorry.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
havokjournal.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hell, I'll be in my bunk for Sri Lanka

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The difference between the sexiest men and women of Sweden seems to be the same difference  between the men and women's US soccer teams.  Come on Sweden the world is watching.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xythero: The difference between the sexiest men and women of Sweden seems to be the same difference  between the men and women's US soccer teams.  Come on Sweden the world is watching.
[Fark user image image 700x525]


No kidding. Some good Viking cosplay would not have hurt. Instead they get the IKEA meatball slinger.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The weener, and still champion....
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glad this competition is openminded enough to include stunted centaurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those are some handsome men and many of the costumes were awesome.

WTF, Cuba?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those are some good looking dudes.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lostcat: Glad this competition is openminded enough to include stunted centaurs.

[Fark user image 425x318]


And a white dude too... WTF South Africa?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought I left you in Sri Lanka,
Working the desk at that sex hotel.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks subby. It's a nice change of pace to see hot men. Some great costumes there as well.

Kinda strange to me that the South Africa contestant was a white guy. I have a hard time believing that costume was his ancestral garb. The Egyptian one was pretty pale too.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.