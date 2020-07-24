 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Anti-Semitic and homophobic booklets posted through residents' doors in Bristol. Degree of difficulty: England, not Tennessee   (bbc.com) divider line
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Knock knock...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
😠
 
RankStranger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby apparently can't understand that calling out stereotyping and bigotry when you stereotype like a bigot is a fail.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Chick tracts.

I was not familiar with the ones in TFA, but like all Chick Tracts they are available on the Chick Publications website, for those willing to brave the concentrated insanity. Not gonna link directly, because yes, they are antisemitic and crazy homophobic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could've been Rhode Island schlubby
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OMG I love those things!  Smoke a ton of weed and crack some open.  You'll have a blast!
 
1derful
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd be surprised. The average redneck in Tennessee is super respectful of the Jews. Because they need them to rebuild their temple for Jesus to come back so they can all go to hell.

/not a theist, but I swear this is how it's been explained to me by several different evangelical$
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RankStranger: Subby apparently can't understand that calling out stereotyping and bigotry when you stereotype like a bigot is a fail.


Jesus Christ, why ppl got to be so damn sensitive?
If I was a member of the 2% I sure as Fark would not be so damn sensitive about being called names. I'd try to change things on my side of the table, and throat punch a redneck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

1derful: You'd be surprised. The average redneck in Tennessee is super respectful of the Jews. Because they need them to rebuild their temple for Jesus to come back so they can all go to hell.

/not a theist, but I swear this is how it's been explained to me by several different evangelical$


This is correct.

But,
Bill Cosby also put people through college
After raping them
Allegedly
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, when I hear Bristol I think Tennessee
 
