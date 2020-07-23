 Skip to content
(CNN) Dr. Anthony Fauci kicks this year out the coronavirus door, says just forget anything being normal in 2020, best case scenario we can talk about normality is in 2021
40
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More specifically, after a certain date in January by any chance?  Say the 20th - assuming everything else goes right?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah. Duh. Anyone with three brain cells to rub together could have told you back in April 2020 that the US isn't gonna be able to fully reopen before Christmas 2021.

Ironically, the GOP's haste to reopen is based on scientific facts -- namely, the fact that black people are more likely to catch covid-19 than white people, the fact that black covid-19 patients are more likely to die than white patients, and the fact that black patients who survive are more likely to develop life-long complications than white patients who survive.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is probably going to get fired soon, and probably has zero f**ks left to give. Donny and the Rethuglicans, plus the whining idiots in many states, have turned this from a manageable mess into a complete clusterfark.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It would have taken the unthinkable for the US to be able to get back to normal by October/November.

I mean, nearly every other country in the world has done it, but America. And with the current leadership.

Oh well.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure Trump wanted to fire him a long time ago, but Fauci has such authority when talking about this disease that Trump is afraid to. Trump knows that if he lets Fauci go, he can say whatever he wants whenever he wants. Biden will have him speak virtually at every campaign event. CNN will have a daily or twice-a-week teleconference with him.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BACK TO NORMAL BY EASTER!!!!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
15 CASES AND THEN GONE LIKE MAGIC.

I WILL BE RIGHT AT SOME POINT.
 
advex101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wish he had been on the to-mask side earlier.

Other than that, I think he's been a good spokesman for level headed, scientifically-based public policy. If Trump had just said "Listen to my friend Dr. Fauci. He's a cool dude." at the outset, we'd be in a much better position today, and *shudder* Trump would be in a much better position to win reelection in November.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That lines up with what I've been seeing. If any of the phase 3 clinical trials end up working out won't be until Q1/Q2 before a reasonable amount of vaccines are available.

/works for vaccine company
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now I want an "Angry Fauci Kicking Door" gif.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So 2023?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If rich people wanted to feel entitled to a functioning civilization they should have paid their taxes, advocated for universal healthcare and they shouldn't have throttled the rate of science by extending copyright terms.

2021 is optimistic at best, given how willfully stupid American has been recently.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate autocorrect.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What does he know? He can't even throw a baseball.

-Trump and Fox News later today.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This ISN'T a binary option set.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: When Axelrod asked if he had said as much to the pPesident, Fauci replied...

Well, that's an interesting typo.  That's a typo, right?
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Depends on the vaccine development.  If one comes out by Spring of next year, which is possible, then things would be back to mostly normal by Christmas next year.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obvious tag must have got the 'rona.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

In the center of my dead black heart lies a chewy, gummy center which holds a secret wish that the incoming Blue house and senate will go ahead and impeach him again and then convict him and remove him from office as their first order of business on January 3rd.

I realize that it's a flight of purest fantasy. But hope springs eternal, I guess. I also have plans for what I'll buy when I win the lottery. I don't even buy tickets anymore.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We should use this opportunity to rework the school schedule and transition to year round classes starting January
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Duh. We won't have an American president until 2021.
 
realmolo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just want to congratulate subby on using "normality" instead of "normalcy".

Because "normalcy" sounds stupid.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well... Ishmael Morningstar's Almanac for the 2020's says that 2021 is the advent of 100 years of nuclear winter, so I really wouldn't get my hopes up.

But hey -- on the plus side, maybe all that irradiation will kill the COVID
 
portnoyd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A good relationship with Trump, Dr Fauci?

Are you yankin' my crank?
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There may be a vaccine in 2021.  But I'd not bet on it.  If there is?  There won't be widespread distribution and vaccination sufficient to act with a semblance of normalcy until at least 2023.  Partially due to distribution delays, partially due to chucklehead anti-vaxxers.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I mean, the companies that are doing clinical trials are apparently producing large quantities in anticipation of positive results and quick FDA approval, so it may not take that long. The ones that don't pan out are also probably planning a huge tax writeoff as a result.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We had a chance to get this under control by the end of Summer but the GOP blew it.
Now we're stuck waiting for a cure/vaccine and that's all there is to it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Easter 2021 is a pretty reasonable goal. Guess you libs didn't think of that.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's even more complicated in that.  Wait until the "I.P." lawyers get involved.  A formula that should be available to all countries for the good of everyone is going to be locked up in patent bullshiat.  On top of that, what is the per-dose price going to be?  Will it go out to people with no insurance?

We've already seen this start.  Part of the anger at China right now is because they were trying to steal vaccination research.  Why is that research a corporate secret in the first place?

Just watch.  I.P. law is the bane of the world when it comes to a situation like this.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I figured it out, guys, and I didn't even need scientists or experts in order to do it.

There is this thing called the "Madden Curse", it means that whatever football player is on the cover of the yearly Madden football game will have a terrible season.  The best example I can give is when the cover for Madden 16 featured Hillary Clinton and her supporters.

So all we have to do is convince COVID-19 to sign the endorsement deal to become the cover star for the upcoming hit videogame COVID-21.  I do not know if this is an actual videogame in development, but if it is not, then we need to get Sony and Nintendo and Microsoft in the same room and let these three individuals air out their differences.

I am going to GameStop right now, I am going walk right into the store without a mask, and I am going to pre-order it.  None of you can stop me.  I'm going to secure the exclusive in-game bonus content where I suffer from rectal bleeding.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You think?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Just don't say which Easter and you might be right.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I think someone would carry out a technically easy solution to any of the I.P. lawyers if they actually did something that delayed the release or dispersal of the vaccine.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fear mongerer.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Go ahead and believe that.  We'll see what happens.  Everything is being done with a corporate front.  That means it is going to be locked up.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is likely - in countries which do it right, anyway - to be a long period of almost-normality before complete-normaity. In almost-normality people test regularly, local lockdowns come and go when outbreaks occur and some mass events are cancelled or restricted. I suspect that restrictions on international travel will last longer than almost anything else.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is that what was "normal" isn't even going to happen. We need to get that out of our heads. We might very well have a something more or less conventional in what we can do but with various accommodations.

Masks, for example, will likely be a staple of our life for a while, but shouldn't prevent us from going about day-to-day activities like shopping, dining, and even movies depending on R0 and caseload at the time.  Dining out may require table distancing and time limits, with more reservations. Sports, concerts, etc. are pretty problematic. Outdoors? Maybe, but thats still a lot of people for several hours. It also wouldn't surprise me if drive-in movies see a resurgence.

R0 and cases per capita are what should be deciding policy. Unfortunately, one party doesn't like policy decided by facts and numbers.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I forgot to mention this! Testing is a big part of this.
 
