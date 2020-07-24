 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   NYC, ever thinking the world revolves around them, now comes to the realization that they now sit within the humid subtropical climate zone ...because things are warmer   (nytimes.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In all fairness, NYC is one of a handful of cities that the world does revolve around.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait til they have pine pollen season
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NYT, bless their heart.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I noticed this a couple years ago when Dr Seuss-lookin' flora started popping up in my Queens backyard. Looked it up, and it was Polk Salad, fresh from the bayou.

/and then the gators got my granny
//chomp chomp
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: NYT, bless their heart.


The world revolves around them too, apparently.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the temperate rainforest an hour's drive from me is no longer temperate nor rainy enough to be a temperate rainforest..
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: I noticed this a couple years ago when Dr Seuss-lookin' flora started popping up in my Queens backyard. Looked it up, and it was Polk Salad, fresh from the bayou.

/and then the gators got my granny
//chomp chomp


i hate to burst your bubble about now living in the "subtropics", but pokeweed has ALWAYS grown pretty damn far north of the bayou. and don't eat it unless you REALLY do know the southern way, that shiat is literally poisonous.


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pla​n​t-of-the-week/phytolacca_americana.sht​ml
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luna1580: EdwardTellerhands: I noticed this a couple years ago when Dr Seuss-lookin' flora started popping up in my Queens backyard. Looked it up, and it was Polk Salad, fresh from the bayou.

/and then the gators got my granny
//chomp chomp

i hate to burst your bubble about now living in the "subtropics", but pokeweed has ALWAYS grown pretty damn far north of the bayou. and don't eat it unless you REALLY do know the southern way, that shiat is literally poisonous.


[Fark user image 709x541]

https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plan​t-of-the-week/phytolacca_americana.sht​ml


Be careful, facts can garner you a time out here.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN...

sometimes it is hotter than normal and sometimes it is colder than normal.

how about using average and not normal ?
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brooklyn will be devoured by organic, non-GMO kudzu within the year
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: luna1580: EdwardTellerhands: I noticed this a couple years ago when Dr Seuss-lookin' flora started popping up in my Queens backyard. Looked it up, and it was Polk Salad, fresh from the bayou.

/and then the gators got my granny
//chomp chomp

i hate to burst your bubble about now living in the "subtropics", but pokeweed has ALWAYS grown pretty damn far north of the bayou. and don't eat it unless you REALLY do know the southern way, that shiat is literally poisonous.


[Fark user image 709x541]

https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plan​t-of-the-week/phytolacca_americana.sht​ml

Be careful, facts can garner you a time out here.


Then you should be safe for all time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's an idea.
Pave the shiat out if everything so no water can sink in the ground. And pollute the shiat out if everything so you can't drink the water you can get from the ground. When it rains, you might catch some water. But when you flush, where does that poop go?
8.7 million people taking a daily dump.
Distributed over about 302.6 square miles that's a lot of treatment plant. As long as it can handle the volume. And isn't overwhelmed when it rains.
Maximum security prisons are more sustainable
Now charge a million dollars for a parking space an 3 mil for a 5 floor walk up efficiency.
Wow. Paradise, huh?
Add to it the lovely aromas of urine, vomit, and dog dirt. Sprinkle with jackhammer noise and traffic reverberating off of concrete canyon walls, and you really have something. Dante would have written about it and Dore would have illustrated it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luna1580: EdwardTellerhands: I noticed this a couple years ago when Dr Seuss-lookin' flora started popping up in my Queens backyard. Looked it up, and it was Polk Salad, fresh from the bayou.

/and then the gators got my granny
//chomp chomp

i hate to burst your bubble about now living in the "subtropics", but pokeweed has ALWAYS grown pretty damn far north of the bayou. and don't eat it unless you REALLY do know the southern way, that shiat is literally poisonous.


[Fark user image 709x541]

https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plan​t-of-the-week/phytolacca_americana.sht​ml


Jepson lists it as naturalized (introduced) in California, not sure how USDA concluded it is native here.
 
