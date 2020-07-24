 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Whoever had "Tear Gas Tornado" on their 2020 bingo cards may now mark that spot   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Tears Of A Clown (1970) HD 0815007
Youtube ZaMX0Cs5Bc4
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They never had that during the protests in Ukraine or Iran or Egypt or China or Tunisia or Syria or Iraq...

MURICA #1!!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OH BOY I CAN'T WAIT UNTIL THE NAZIS GET TO SEATTLE AND WE CAN HAVE OUR VERY OWN TEAR GAS TORNADO.

If you voted for Trump, you are evil and stupid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - Fight the Power (Soundtrack Version)
Youtube mcbFJAcuomI
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's environmentally friendly.
 
sforce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well of course that's going to happen when you have the silent black helicopters overhead.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Needs more sharks....with frickin' lasers, and then hurled back at Trump's brute squad
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh. I'll wait for the Tear Gas Sharknado.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was that guy "flossing"?
 
