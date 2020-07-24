 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Madison parks use goats to fight invasive species. Apes, alligators being held on standby   (madison.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did this at an overgrown park where I live. Boy, was I surprised when a goat burst into my hovel. Back to the underpass, I guess...
 
roc6783
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They did this at an overgrown park where I live. Boy, was I surprised when a goat burst into my hovel. Back to the underpass, I guess...


If it came into your hovel, it's your goat.  Hey, free goat.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goat thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Madison parks use goats to fight invasive all species. Apes, alligators being held on standby

when you put a goat somewhere if it's not something that grows deep underground it's gone.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Works great for a season. What happens to the invasive seeds/genetic material the goats eat?

Yeah. With fertilizer. Job security for goat wranglers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TickTurd: Works great for a season. What happens to the invasive seeds/genetic material the goats eat?

Yeah. With fertilizer. Job security for goat wranglers.


I too am tired of being oppressed by Big Goat Wrangler.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TickTurd: Works great for a season. What happens to the invasive seeds/genetic material the goats eat?

Yeah. With fertilizer. Job security for goat wranglers.


If you're smart, you have them graze in the spring before the invasive stuff goes to seed.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Praying for Kaylee and Brayden parks.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Madison parks use goats to fight invasive all species. Apes, alligators being held on standby

when you put a goat somewhere if it's not something that grows deep underground it's gone.


There's quite a bit of stuff in their enclosure and around my yard that my picky little bastards won't eat, including periwinkle, juniper bushes, and Oregon grape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JesseL: Goat thread?

[Fark user image image 688x918]


Goatse thread?
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Several years ago my neighbor's backyard was crazy overgrown. He had a boat back and an RV that you could no longer see. One day I had the windows open and I heard a soft baaaaaaaaa. I couldn't see anything because of the dense coverage and I didn't hear it again so I was left to wonder. Eventually the goat(s) ate their way through the whole yard. I preferred the plants to looking at the rusted-out, abandoned vehicles.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
never turn your back on a goat
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My suburb used goats to clean out an overgrown park over several weeks. Pretty cool operation. 40 goats and three herding dogs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: never turn your back on a goat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And be wary of becoming outnumbered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Plain old generic apes don't work, it has to be gorillas. Get the science right, dammit.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: never turn your back on a goat


Nannies are fine. Full Billies will break your legs.
 
