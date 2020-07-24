 Skip to content
 
(Women's Health)   First time e-mailer, long time viewer. Please have your thyroid checked. The lump on your neck reminds me of mine when I was diagnosed with cancer   (womenshealthmag.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Oncology, Cancer, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, broadcast journalist, Lymph node, remote broadcasts  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And for several of you, that's your head.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the whole TV part, that's how mine was caught.  Doctor walks into office, takes one look at me. "Woah, that doesn't look quite right, we need to check that out!"

She was right.  It didn't look quite right.  We did check it out.  I  no longer have a thyroid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, someone actually read an email from a viewer?

Where's my letter from Sharon Gless?
😿
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 has left me completely unprepared to read something uplifting. I will now go strangle a kitten to bring the universe back into balance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hug.

My wife had that.
And also cervical cancer.
She survived and married somebody else happy ending.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

😾
 
notmtwain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It might be a tumor"
Youtube BANkMaLJaY4
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I supposed to be seeing a concerningly large lump there? I'm not, so either I'm looking at the wrong picture or I need to be more concerned in general.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that doesn't look right!  What's that on your face?

Uh, my face.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Some diagnostic delays" due to covid...

When it comes to cancer, timing of dx can mean life or death. I hope hers is the former. F**k this farking pandemic with a chainsaw.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Looks like it's the width of her neck, so it might be easy to miss.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RealDolls have thyroids?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A close family member had bariatric surgery a couple years ago and the weight was absolutely melting off, but as it melted off around her neck an off-center lump appeared. Thyroid cancer. Surgeons got it all and she's been clean for two years now. The downside is losing the thyroid screwed up her hormones and totally stunted the positive effects of the bariatrics.

Can still say the bariatric surgery saved her life - otherwise she may not have found the tumor as soon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I heard she blocked you.....Something about a white dress & legs crossed......or was that
Dang those "Cognitive" tests.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they show a picture of what might not look right? Proxy at work might have blocked it if they did. You would think they'd at least show an example from a text book.
 
Watubi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some HGTV guy that had the same thing happen?  Must be people with really BIG self esteem who are able to completely ignore a huge lump on their neck when looking in a mirror.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Man Takes Pregnancy Test as Joke, Finds Testicular Tumor

The man, whose name has not been made public, was shocked to see two pink lines after jokingly taking the test, which had been left in his bathroom cabinet by an ex-girlfriend.
The strange scene was drawn out as a comic and submitted to the website Reddit, where it drew more than 1,300 comments in three days from concerned strangers.
"You may have testicular cancer! Get to an oncologist, tell them you took a pregnancy test and it came out positive," one Redditor wrote.
Sure enough, a trip to the doctor revealed a tiny lump in the man's right testicle, according to the Reddit thread.
Pregnancy tests detect beta human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone in the blood and the urine produced by the developing placenta. Experts say beta hCG can also signal testicular cancer.
"It turns out a fair number of testicular cancers make the same exact hormone," said Dr. Mark Pomerantz, a genitourinary oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. "There are very few things in the body that produce beta hCG, and testicular cancer is one of them."

Yay crowdsourcing.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a fluke that the viewer happened to be watching right when that woman was on TV, and that she did take the time to write the email and that the woman actually read it. Lots of cheese holes lined up favorably this time.

Reminds me of the woman who posted her kid's pic on bookofFace and some random stranger saw the pic and noticed the child's eyes. They wrote to the mother in alarm because their child's eyes had looked the same and sure enough, the kid had retinoblastoma and that person saved that child's life if not the kid's sight.
 
netringer [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was thinking this was "old news is so exciting because this happened before, as I recall to a male reporter.
 
I8B4U
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
" A TV news reporter in Florida was recently diagnosed with cancer thanks to a viewer "

Thanks for the cancer, viewer! Really appreciated.
 
fargin a
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks for returning the favor and using a picture of your face and camera angle that hides/minimizes the lump on your neck!

Fine journalism.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I have to ask - did you not notice a lump that didn't exist before?

I'm not being snarky at all here, it was my first thought after RTFA
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tarek El Moussa
https://www.today.com/news/how-hgtv-s​t​ar-tarek-el-moussas-cancer-spotted-fan​-changed-t58226
 
allthesametome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My doctor says that these "fluke" findings happen more often than you might think.  She told me that after they found out I had kidney cancer while they were trying to figure out what was wrong with my stomach.  They found it VERY early and only had to have a small section of my kidney removed.  Coming up on 3 years cancer free because of a stomach ache.

Ok, it was more than a stomach ache.  My stomach decided to move from it's place and settle in my chest.  That's just not something you hear everyday.  Boy I'll tell you my heart was in my throat when my doctor told me that.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sure, if you get the headless model so you can fark its neck-hole.
 
fargin a
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nope, three images, all the same, of the dumb look on her stupid face. Guess I should be blaming Women's Health, not the innocent cancer victim. But really?!

You can kind of see a bulge, but looks like a skin roll based on how her head is turned.
 
