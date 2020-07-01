 Skip to content
(Hudson Reporter)   Nothing says America in 2020 like privatizing the Statue of Liberty   (hudsonreporter.com) divider line
    Murica, Jersey City, New Jersey, privatization of parts of state parks, New Jersey, Liberty State Park, Park, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New York City, state parks  
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a quick FYI: Liberty State Park is not where the Statue Of Liberty is located - that's across the river.

It is, however, where Clemenza said, "Leave the gun. Take the cannoli" in The Godfather. So yeah.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FUDRUCKERS
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or you could send it back to France and ask for the cash instead.

Better than than sending it to China or India as scrap, Trump's plan.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America?

She's French. You know that.
"She's French. You Know That" (Ghostbusters II Statue of Liberty Scene)
Youtube Y9Xe9ZZDZYk
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Gov is a democrat.  So I have to assume this is in the best interests of the collective.  Everybody move alone.  Nothing to see here.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Or you could send it back to France and ask for the cash instead.

Better than than sending it to China or India as scrap, Trump's plan.


Selling someone else's copper like a true meth head.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even worse: UNATCO could make it their headquarters after a terrorist attack, and then you end up crawling through ventilation ducts trying to escape a sinister conspiracy.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think you mean Freedom Memorial Statue at Trump IslandTM.
 
lectos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Or you could send it back to France and ask for the cash instead.

Better than than sending it to China or India as scrap, Trump's plan.


Pretty sure they gave it to us as a joke and a money sink and we fell for it anyway.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Gov is a democrat.  So I have to assume this is in the best interests of the collective.  Everybody move alone.  Nothing to see here.


It must be nice to judge all right and wrong based after a letter put after a name.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Its truly a shiat move.  This douche Mr. Fireman (his actual name) is trying to steal more park land for his elite club.  Us locals are very pissed off about this
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rikdanger: Just a quick FYI: Liberty State Park is not where the Statue Of Liberty is located - that's across the river.

It is, however, where Clemenza said, "Leave the gun. Take the cannoli" in The Godfather. So yeah.


Stop bringing in facts to a thread that will have spittle flying due to a completely misleading, genuinely "fake news," headline.  Facts kill threads like this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

d23: AmbassadorBooze: The Gov is a democrat.  So I have to assume this is in the best interests of the collective.  Everybody move alone.  Nothing to see here.

It must be nice to judge all right and wrong based after a letter put after a name.


It takes a fair amount of confirmation bias, but Fark makes it work.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

d23: AmbassadorBooze: The Gov is a democrat.  So I have to assume this is in the best interests of the collective.  Everybody move alone.  Nothing to see here.

It must be nice to judge all right and wrong based after a letter put after a name.


Makes it easy.  The world is too big to go on a deep dive on EVERY topic ever.  We only have 24 hours in a day.  If we had to spend a whole day researching every single topic, then we wouldn't get anything done.  With being able to judge right and wrong by the letter after a name, we can do more work, quicker.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Mr. Heston, there's talk of privatizing the Statue of Liberty. What is your reaction?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Its truly a shiat move.  This douche Mr. Fireman (his actual name) is trying to steal more park land for his elite club.  Us locals are very pissed off about this


You will get over it
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lectos: Pretty sure they gave it to us as a joke and a money sink and we fell for it anyway.


Actually, it was their invasion plan, but the French soldiers forgot to get inside before they sent it.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Part of the Senate relief plan includes cuts in Social Security and Medicare.  That needs to be broadcast 24/7 until November.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Part of the Senate relief plan includes cuts in Social Security and Medicare.  That needs to be broadcast 24/7 until November.


How does a NJ funding bill affect the Federal funding bill?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Coming soon:  The Ultimate in Privatized Prisons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Its truly a shiat move.  This douche Mr. Fireman (his actual name) is trying to steal more park land for his elite club.  Us locals are very pissed off about this


You live at Liberty State Park?

/better than greenville, i guess
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Part of the Senate relief plan includes cuts in Social Security and Medicare.  That needs to be broadcast 24/7 until November.


I never expected to see any of that money. Thanks, boomers
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: yakmans_dad: Part of the Senate relief plan includes cuts in Social Security and Medicare.  That needs to be broadcast 24/7 until November.

How does a NJ funding bill affect the Federal funding bill?


Sorry. I'd assumed this was some Federal plan.

/As you were.
//Smoke if you got 'em.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Or you could send it back to France and ask for the cash instead.

Better than than sending it to China or India as scrap, Trump's plan.


They've already got one.
 
