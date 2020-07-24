 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Let's throw a record setting Siberian heat wave sparking raging wildfires and Arctic ice melt onto the 2020 pile   (cnbc.com) divider line
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siberian Heat Wave is my Gorky Park cover band.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually surprised how little the global shutdown helped slow global warming.  Somebody did a calculation a couple months ago and it was microscopic.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a basalt lava flood as my long shot...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulag prisoners would sure have loved the heat wave during the stalin era.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical Heatwave - The Muppets
Youtube y2he3gF5uSM
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone updated the 2020 calendar yet?
 
alienated
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I was actually surprised how little the global shutdown helped slow global warming.  Somebody did a calculation a couple months ago and it was microscopic.


Why would it slow down ? The load levels of gases in the atmosphere did not suddenly start to reverse, they level of increase simply slowed. The only damn way to slow it down, aside from output levels being reduced is removal of the gases that are already there. And even that is no guarantee .
 
alienated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and on the darker side, methane has been proven to be escaping in the  / from the Ross Sea, and that is no good at all. COmbined with the vast increase coming from Siberia , well ....

We're_boned_bender.jpg
 
rat_creature
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alienated: Geotpf: I was actually surprised how little the global shutdown helped slow global warming.  Somebody did a calculation a couple months ago and it was microscopic.

Why would it slow down ? The load levels of gases in the atmosphere did not suddenly start to reverse, they level of increase simply slowed. The only damn way to slow it down, aside from output levels being reduced is removal of the gases that are already there. And even that is no guarantee .


That, and, surprise! Most pollution is still from industrial sources. It's well and good for households to refuse/reduce/reuse/recycle etc. (and it absolutely is! I'm not advocating a halt to household green-practices by any means), but a lot of the information disseminated about such practices was designed to shift responsibility to the individual, in a way that utterly ignores the infrastructural/industrial impacts. The 'rona shutdowns are the biggest tell of exactly this point - the shutdowns severely limited many individual emissions contributions in many of the world's highest-emitting communities and nations, but the actual overall global output was merely dented.
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess we need to start calling it "not-so-permafrost"
And releasing all that trapped CO2 and archaic bacteria and viruses into the environment is going to be a blast
 
Dave2042
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have we fully pivoted from "it's not happening" to "it's too late to do anything" yet?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this american empire shiat has farked us all. thanks, dickheads.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rat_creature: alienated: Geotpf: I was actually surprised how little the global shutdown helped slow global warming.  Somebody did a calculation a couple months ago and it was microscopic.

Why would it slow down ? The load levels of gases in the atmosphere did not suddenly start to reverse, they level of increase simply slowed. The only damn way to slow it down, aside from output levels being reduced is removal of the gases that are already there. And even that is no guarantee .

That, and, surprise! Most pollution is still from industrial sources. It's well and good for households to refuse/reduce/reuse/recycle etc. (and it absolutely is! I'm not advocating a halt to household green-practices by any means), but a lot of the information disseminated about such practices was designed to shift responsibility to the individual, in a way that utterly ignores the infrastructural/industrial impacts. The 'rona shutdowns are the biggest tell of exactly this point - the shutdowns severely limited many individual emissions contributions in many of the world's highest-emitting communities and nations, but the actual overall global output was merely dented.


Lots of industrial sources (factories) were in fact shutdown during the shutdown, at least temporarily.  That, and less car, truck, ship, train, and plane travel, I thought would help things.  It did, but just barely.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Have we fully pivoted from "it's not happening" to "it's too late to do anything" yet?


Yes. Yes we have. But immediate, thoughtful action could buy your ass a little bit more time.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rat_creature: alienated: Geotpf: I was actually surprised how little the global shutdown helped slow global warming.  Somebody did a calculation a couple months ago and it was microscopic.

Why would it slow down ? The load levels of gases in the atmosphere did not suddenly start to reverse, they level of increase simply slowed. The only damn way to slow it down, aside from output levels being reduced is removal of the gases that are already there. And even that is no guarantee .

That, and, surprise! Most pollution is still from industrial sources. It's well and good for households to refuse/reduce/reuse/recycle etc. (and it absolutely is! I'm not advocating a halt to household green-practices by any means), but a lot of the information disseminated about such practices was designed to shift responsibility to the individual, in a way that utterly ignores the infrastructural/industrial impacts. The 'rona shutdowns are the biggest tell of exactly this point - the shutdowns severely limited many individual emissions contributions in many of the world's highest-emitting communities and nations, but the actual overall global output was merely dented.


The largest sources of pollution, in my limited knowledge, are large militaries. They may have slowed but they aint stopped.
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Back when I was a doomer of all the ways we could go out as a life on this planet, the methane bomb was the worst. So of course that's where were at.
I used to love being able to tell people what was going to happen or could happen. The scariest story I could tell that I only shared with hardcore anti-climate types was the methane bomb. The theory is basically that if all the methane gas trapped under the ice is released in a fast enough time frame there is enough to change the composition of the air.
No more breathing basically. Or different the species that survive probably underground  would get used to breathing I guess methogen.  But that's the scary part and there is a lot of science as to how much methane and how fast so I'm not worried., much.
 
