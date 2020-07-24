 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chinese sperm bank urges male citizens to actively make donations after facing semen shortage due to coronavirus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen those documentaries
 
commodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright farkers, get to cranking!
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a sticky situation to be in.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

commodork: Alright farkers, get to cranking!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the seamen cross the road?
I wore the wrong socks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah cause if theres one thing china lacks its people.

Eh China what about you stop making babies for like 20 years and go down to like 200-300 million people instead of 1.4 billion?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd be more than happy to impregnate a Chinese woman
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If a woman really wants a baby, go get yourself hookered up and go to a bar, or a club, or a McDonald's.

Sperm is the cheapest commodity in the world, ladies.  Just open your legs!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Why did the seamen cross the road?
I wore the wrong socks.


You're that .. All my exes live in the sock drawer guy.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jim32rr: commodork: Alright farkers, get to cranking!

[Fark user image image 425x652]


Uhhh, the spice must flow?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Um, they need fertility help? I'm not saying that story is fake, but 1.4 billion people isn't enough? I mean to warrant assistance?
 
drxym
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Suddenly China goes from a semen shortage to a sock shortage.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Problem is, you're just ready to donate again a half hour later.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I already made plenty of "donations" when I lived there for a couple years.

You're welcome.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy shiat like China needs more people...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah cause if theres one thing china lacks its people.

Eh China what about you stop making babies for like 20 years and go down to like 200-300 million people instead of 1.4 billion?


Umm, they've kind of already done that in a more than a bit brutal way.

They actually have demographic problems similar to those in most advanced countries right now- fewer young people trying to support an aging populace.  Then they also have the problem they share with India of a highly skewed sex ratio.

Slowing population growth is easy- give women education and access to birth control.  The birth rate will plummet shortly afterwards.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
for the love of god, i'm only one man!

i'm producing as much as i can
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not for fertility clinics...

It's for the restaurants. They're out of cream of sum yun gai.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Or...because they're about to send their men to war.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petey4335: jim32rr: commodork: Alright farkers, get to cranking!

[Fark user image image 425x652]

Uhhh, the spice must flow?


My brother is coming. With many semen warriors.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i don't have any left after my pornhub browsing.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jim32rr: commodork: Alright farkers, get to cranking!

[Fark user image 425x652]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

girlswithmuscle.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
well historically they are at the lowest percentage of world population they have ever been, at some point in history they where more then 50% of the world population.
 
docilej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
f150 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFkRx​E​B-kAE

/The FBI is having a good laugh at my search history today...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait.
This means they had a ton more deaths from c19.
Because, they have more women than men. So c19 must the real issue
 
