Suspicious Protestor with Mohawk, Lots of Gold Chains Topples Philadelphia's "Rocky" Statue
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 OK, subby, I lol'd after you successfully duped me into clicking the link. Bookmarked the site for potential future lols.

Also, this seems like the right time to mention how much this white boy loved Mr. T while growing up. If you're a person above a certain age and don't fondly recall the T, well, I pity you.

Looking back, as an adult, my fav Mr. T moment has to be that picture with Nancy Reagan in his lap. As a kid it meant nothing to me but I now I relish the idea of many white Reagan-slurpers were terribly uncomfortable with it.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The funniest part was when the subby pretended he wasn't the subby.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man, the Village People changed their line-up.

flashbak.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: OK, subby, I lol'd after you successfully duped me into clicking the link. Bookmarked the site for potential future lols.

Also, this seems like the right time to mention how much this white boy loved Mr. T while growing up. If you're a person above a certain age and don't fondly recall the T, well, I pity you.

Looking back, as an adult, my fav Mr. T moment has to be that picture with Nancy Reagan in his lap. As a kid it meant nothing to me but I now I relish the idea of many white Reagan-slurpers were terribly uncomfortable with it.


My drunk ass almost got arrested for trying to climb on top of it.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paramedics attempted to airlift the man to nearby Jefferson Hospital, but were forced to sedate him via tranquilizer-spiked milk due to the alleged vandalizer's intense fear of flying.

Guess he's Gonna Fly Now.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: dickfreckle: OK, subby, I lol'd after you successfully duped me into clicking the link. Bookmarked the site for potential future lols.

Also, this seems like the right time to mention how much this white boy loved Mr. T while growing up. If you're a person above a certain age and don't fondly recall the T, well, I pity you.

Looking back, as an adult, my fav Mr. T moment has to be that picture with Nancy Reagan in his lap. As a kid it meant nothing to me but I now I relish the idea of many white Reagan-slurpers were terribly uncomfortable with it.

My drunk ass almost got arrested for trying to climb on top of it.



Since you're admitting that you were drunk, does that mean that you're also a mod?
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was in that area once and saw this guy standing by the Rocky statue, telling a crowd of tourists about the Art Museum, the statue and its meaning to the city of Philadelphia. After about ten minutes of this, some cops came by and said, "Hey, (I guess) Steve, we keep telling you you gotta stop doing this. If you don't leave, we gotta take you it."

Turns out it wasn't a tour guide, it was some homeless guy telling stories about Philly stuff for change. It was one of the greatest things I'd ever seen.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Paramedics attempted to airlift the man to nearby Jefferson Hospital, but were forced to sedate him via tranquilizer-spiked milk due to the alleged vandalizer's intense fear of flying.

Guess he's Gonna Fly Now.


I knew The Hard Times was satire, but "vandalizer" is such an idiotic grammar error that I had to double check that's who TFA was from, it added the air of legitimacy, considering the modern state of (ahem) "journalism".
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, my sides.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I lived with this dude  once who wanted to share with me the biggest influence on his life and his attitude.

He put a tape in the VCR and it was "Rocky."

Today, I regret being so callously insensitive, I think I even might have broken out in laughter.

Turns out he had all the Rocky movies.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If he topples, he topples
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we sure it's satire, they recently attacked a statue of an elk.
 
