(Daily Star)   At least this stark naked 18st uncle's mind was in the right place when he sprinted out of his house and chased after a van driver for 'abducting' his niece (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Large enough to be an American citizen.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is "18st"?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ginandbacon: What is "18st"?


I'm glad it wasn't just me

/I don't get it
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: What is "18st"?


18 stone, or 252 lbs
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering why this showed up on my Ring app
Fark user imageView Full Size

/no really
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: ginandbacon: What is "18st"?

18 stone, or 252 lbs


That's not how that reads. It reads as eighteenist which literally has no meaning.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: no1curr: ginandbacon: What is "18st"?

18 stone, or 252 lbs

That's not how that reads. It reads as eighteenist which literally has no meaning.


It was obvious to me that it read as "18 stone", since "eighteenist" is gibberish.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe 17 guys had already run after the van and he was the eighteenst
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: no1curr: ginandbacon: What is "18st"?

18 stone, or 252 lbs

That's not how that reads. It reads as eighteenist which literally has no meaning.


It's lower than 19nd, which isn't bad.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Naked Nathan Murphy" is either a professional wrestler or a hero of folk lore.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never really understand why so many UK links get posted after UK working hours. Every thread: "Hurr durr, what's a stone?" "Is a mum like a half mummy?" "Isn't Lorry the lady who works down in accounts?" "Why would anyone eat haggis?"

Okay, the last one even British people ask. But still.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once again, the imperial system of units and measurements tears it's ugly head.

/A head is 2 necks
//a neck is 5 Adam's apples
//And, of course an Adam's apple is 2 knuckles, per the measurement of King Henry
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ya know, his intentions were good, just not the best timing. Thankfully the girl was safe.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this guys response to "family in danger" is to mistakenly run naked after the perceived threat - and this only happened once - then he's good in my book. Twice then we have to talk.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: What is "18st"?


It's just a numerical abbreviation like 23nd, 51rd, or 72th.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here in the USA, that mix up would have ended with a murder.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: What is "18st"?


114.3 kilograms, or more properly, 62.3 newtons.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: ginandbacon: What is "18st"?

114.3 kilograms, or more properly, 62.3 newtons.


It's been a few years since my physics classes, but isn't the Newton conversion for Kilos Kx9.8 ?  (Roughly acceleration iof gravity at sea level?)
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "Naked Nathan Murphy" is either a professional wrestler or a hero of folk lore.


hey, i need more low-hanging fruit in my diet!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
His heart was in the right place. His junk, not so much.

/img.fark.net tag busy today?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can overlook the nudity, because he was just trying to protect his niece. I can overlook the 252 pounds, because the quarantine has been tough on all our waistlines. But I cannot overlook the socks. For the love of God, gentlemen, if you're going to get naked - especially if you've got lovin' on your mind - take off your socks. There is nothing less sexy than an otherwise naked man in socks. Consider yourselves told.
 
