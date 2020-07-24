 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Maskless woman: "I command you in Jesus Christ's name to get off this aisle. You need to leave in Jesus Christ's mighty name. Get off this aisle. You are a demon. I rebuke you all and cast you into the lake of fire in Jesus Christ's mighty name"   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As I said in one of the Kanye threads...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, right here is where my new plan, adopted from other farker's suggestions, to quote scripture at the covidiots would be awesome.  Probably useless, but I would enjoy it.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can sympathize with this woman.

Once, when I was in a supermarket and couldn't get something I wanted without people interfering with me, I wound up on the floor near the exit, shoeless and screaming bloody murder as the whole store looked on.

I was three, I wanted candy, and the people thwarting me from getting it were my parents, but the memory still burns.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What. An. Attention. Whore.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The range and accuracy of pepper spray has improved greatly over the years.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No..no...that didn't seem to work...
expeliarmus!  Nope, not that one either...Hmmmm... Abracapocus!  dang!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The range and accuracy of pepper spray has improved greatly over the years.


That might get you in trouble.  I suggest deer urine from a hunting supply company.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Squid_for_Brains: The range and accuracy of pepper spray has improved greatly over the years.

That might get you in trouble.  I suggest deer urine from a hunting supply company.


Exactly, let the local bears do the dirty work. They enjoy it and it's fun to watch.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think I'd be tempted to play along if I wasn't stupefied with surprise if this actually happened to me.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity to go all hail satan
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jeezus Christ, Karen, get a grip!
--God
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure these are lyrics from a Wesley Willis song.


/Rock over London
//Rock on Chicago

///Napa, It's the parts store
 
mjones73
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another "good" Christian I see.. I feel sorry for actual decent religious people cause idiots like this give them a bad name.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An antiviral may not be available for us soon, but there are plenty of antipsychotics.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There use to be a street preacher when I was at Purdue named Brother Max and he would do this move where he would swing his arms, take a big stride, and hold up his Bible while saying "the lake of FIIIIIIIRRRRRRE!"  He stole it from Elvis.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: to quote scripture at the covidiots would be awesome.


I like to point out that his name is Yeshua, not Jesus, so they're committing blasphemy.  Thats why his disciples called him "Adonai" to avoid mispronouncing his name.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the guy from the second video choked her out.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
crazy biatch ought to be taken in for a mental health evaluation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the people with mask be doing this to people without mask?
I really think this is bizarro world we're in.
Religion and GOP is mixing into a stupid goop.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awwww. Sometimes, when I'm having a bad day, Fark sends me stories that take me back to my childhood.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: As I said in one of the Kanye threads...
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Why?

People will see this and she'll suffer for her stupidity. Why not put her on blast? I like when actions have consequences.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Freddie's went straight to hell after the old man died.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Farking Pharisee
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It would have been an awesome piece of performance art and social engineering if the people accosted by her hunched over as if in pain, and hissing while slowly backing away

I can only imagine the sort of bat shiat crazy crap this deranged idiot would have subsequently pulled after feeling all-powerful and enabled by JEEBUS CHRIST TEH LORD!
 
hunh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She wanted people to stay away from her.
Crazy.......or Genious?
I can't tell.
 
Watubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How tempting would it be to just go all "demon" on her?  Start talking in a raspy voice, call yourself the devil, etc etc
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
mental illness is rife in america. i'm sorry you don't have better medical resources to deal with this. get your shiat together. you are an embarrassment of a modern nation.
 
semiotix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see what the problem is. She thrice invoked Jesus's mighty name. What more do you want?

You demons know the rules, that's a legit exorcism and the power of Christ compels you to leave the aisle.
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was expecting Hobby Lobby
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: I'm pretty sure these are lyrics from a Wesley Willis song.


/Rock over London
//Rock on Chicago

///Napa, It's the parts store


I definitely heard some Meat Puppets toward the end.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pea soup...Aisle eight....

Look on woman face as you spin around spitting spit pea soup all around her as she screams biblical gibberish..PRICELESS...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hunh: She wanted people to stay away from her.
Crazy.......or Genious?
I can't tell.


On occasion, there's not a lot of distance between the two.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Say it once, say it twice, third time's a charm...  Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ!!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And thus she did cast me in to the lake of fire.  It was pretty warm.  And there's a huge party cove so the tail was pretty drunk.  Woke up on the beach with no trunks so someone had a good time.
Then I caught a ride back here
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I kinda want to taunt her Jesus-y-ness?

Excuse me, but wouldn't you prefer the chaos gods Khorne or Nurgle?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The great thing about shopping carts is that they double as a battering ram.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have been tempted to stay there and slowly look at her and ask her what does she think I am if I am un affected by the invocation of the almighty jesus christ...
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She needs punched. Once.
Some people need to get schooled once for being completely entitled loons.

Teaches em real fast that they aren't as important as they think they are.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Say it once, say it twice, third time's a charm...  Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ!!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 425x356]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Demonic raisins I rebuke you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: I think the guy from the second video choked her out.


yep.

Like, alright... enough of this shiat - I'm taking her out, style.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Watubi: How tempting would it be to just go all "demon" on her?  Start talking in a raspy voice, call yourself the devil, etc etc


Putting this one in my back pocket, just in case...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x299]


I think she said DORKSIDED and SLYKICKS!
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Blues Brothers 1980 Don't You Blaspheme In Here
Youtube yPW5JDZolu4


What part of "not taking the Lord's name in vain" did this woman not understand?
 
sniderman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Demonizing other people for your personal temporary security and concenience?

Woman's a born again Trumper.

Read: Republican, Tory, Conservative, Fascist, Little Englander, Evangelical, Fundamentalist, X-tian fanatic, etc.

The Trump Fever spreads a little further into the Boondocks of the Anglo-American Empire.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love that people just toss out Jesus' name like.... "yeah just say 'in the name of Jesus' and they'll back off"

Well, I usually quickly distance myself from anyone like that in any context.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, she got a man to touch her, so she's got that.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus' name in English would be 'Joshua Josephson'.

'Christos' means 'annointed', as in with oil.

I'm not worried that you know a guy named Greasy Josh.

By the way, does anyone have a herd of pigs to cast her crazy into?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.