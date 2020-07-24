 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Amelia Earhart Day, in which millions of people all over the world celebrate by checking their attics to make sure she isn't hiding in there   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Amelia Earhart, National Amelia Earhart Day, achievements of the aviation pioneer, Amelia Mary Earhart, previous year, first woman, first solo flight, American aviation pioneer  
•       •       •

oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just heard they found Anne Frank on a pacific island
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: I just heard they found Anne Frank on a pacific island


Was she playing a mean pinball?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not in my attic, just the normal Halloween skeleton and an aviator jacket the last tenant left.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby should be ashamed. Flying an airplane is quite an accomplishment for a person that couldn't see, hear, or speak.
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's fine.  She's living happily on a planet in the Delta Quadrant along with the other earthfolk abducted in 1937.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grokca: oldernell: I just heard they found Anne Frank on a pacific island

Was she playing a mean pinball?


stahp

/lol
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grokca: oldernell: I just heard they found Anne Frank on a pacific island

Was she playing a mean pinball?


she did have supple wrists.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pass the doritos.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Her biggest achievement is as the first female pilot to be eaten by crabs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know? You don't see a lot kids named Amelia cause if they disappeared, the cops would say "Well, what did you think would happen when you named her Amelia, jackass?"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd help look for her
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never figured out how someone could fly an airplane while blind and deaf.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldernell: I just heard they found Anne Frank on a pacific island


What island, pacifically, would that be?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Never figured out how someone could fly an airplane while blind and deaf.


well, you're not allowed to anymore but back then they had looser rules.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Never figured out how someone could fly an airplane while blind and deaf.


By instruments, duh

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her groundbreaking work in DNA always amazed me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Never figured out how someone could fly an airplane while blind and deaf.


She had a lot of time to practice while she was hiding from the Nazis in that attic.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You guys always bring up her blind and deafness, or the hiding from Nazis, but do you ever mention how she and her husband did all that pioneering research into radioactivity and discovered x-rays?  No you do not.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a shame she died of radiation poisoning, but she did a lot of good scientific work.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So today is the day we handle radium (for science!)?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You guys always bring up her blind and deafness, or the hiding from Nazis, but do you ever mention how she and her husband did all that pioneering research into radioactivity and discovered x-rays?  No you do not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's a shame she died of radiation poisoning, but she did a lot of good scientific work.


You are thinking of Marie Tussaud
 
