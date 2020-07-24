 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1901, short story writer O. Henry was presented the choice between two doors, one of which would lead from prison   (history.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other door would lead to peanuts, caramel, fudge, and chocolate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always liked "The Last Leaf:, and since I had an Irish Setter once that I had to give away 3 times because people kept bringing him back, "The Ransom of Red Chief" was also a favorite.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We were forced to read O. in elementary school. Turned out he was a great writer whose stories held kids' interest. Gift of the Magi was one of my favorites.

also see Ambrose Bierce.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: The other door would lead to peanuts, caramel, fudge, and chocolate:
[Fark user image image 425x164]


In prison, those ingredients take on a completely different meaning.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I always liked "The Last Leaf:, and since I had an Irish Setter once that I had to give away 3 times because people kept bringing him back, "The Ransom of Red Chief" was also a favorite.


I remember reading "Magi" and "Ransom of Red Chief" in school.  I think the latter was one of the teacher's favorites.  Led me to read more from that era-ish, like more Twain, Ring Lardner, Peck's Bad Boy.  Found a lot of good stuff.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OHio statE peniteNtiaRY.

There's a strong possibility that he pled guilty to something he hadn't done.

Rene ala Carte: I always liked "The Last Leaf:, and since I had an Irish Setter once that I had to give away 3 times because people kept bringing him back, "The Ransom of Red Chief" was also a favorite.


Ransom of Red Chief keeps getting mined. Jimmy the Kid. Ruthless People.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For a second the headline made me think that the writer of "The Gift of the Magi" wrote "The Lady, or the Tiger?"  It did not sound right so I checked and it is not.

TLotT, of course, being the story which Donald will either get a lady or a man-eating tiger depending on which door he opens.  The catch is that Melania tips him off as to which door has the lady -- or does she?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
he led a difficult life, struggling with financial problems and alcoholism

Or what I call "A day ending in Y"
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never knew that, very interesting.  Thanks subby!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
O. Wow!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: he led a difficult life, struggling with financial problems and alcoholism

Or what I call "A day ending in Y"


Edgar Allan Poe nods in agreement.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
O'Henry
Our love
Holds on
Holds on
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I always liked "The Last Leaf:, and since I had an Irish Setter once that I had to give away 3 times because people kept bringing him back, "The Ransom of Red Chief" was also a favorite.


Irish Wanderers are the dumbest dogs on the planet.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: We were forced to read O. in elementary school. Turned out he was a great writer whose stories held kids' interest. Gift of the Magi was one of my favorites.

also see Ambrose Bierce.


I liked Ambrose. When you spend time seeing people trying to walk around with half their skulls blown off it can screw with your head bigtime.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
