 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Is Saudi Arabia pushing itself into a nuclear trap? Here's Admiral Akbar with analysis   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Nuclear power, Nuclear fission, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, International Atomic Energy Agency, nuclear energy, Nuclear proliferation  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 10:39 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fun fact : saudi arabia already has nukes, they are stored in Pakistan.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Having the biggest negotiating chip means you're not a pawn. You become a target and gain a lever on the control panel to influence the other global powers. The only reason to pursue nuclear weapons at this point is to pursue geopolitical power. And given the mental make up of that psychopath running the kingdom it's going to create another dictatorship. Now combine that with his billions, his oil resources, and now Nuclear weapons, suddenly you have an emerging economic, and military threat in the region that has been waging a millennia long war.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like the UAE, Saudi Arabia insists its nuclear ambitions extend no further than civilian energy projects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"If Iran gets them."

You better get on that. They'll get them about, oh....40 years ago.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about Jeff?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: How about Jeff?

[Fark user image 655x583]


That means The holocausto nuclear
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Having the biggest negotiating chip means you're not a pawn. You become a target and gain a lever on the control panel to influence the other global powers. The only reason to pursue nuclear weapons at this point is to pursue geopolitical power. And given the mental make up of that psychopath running the kingdom it's going to create another dictatorship. Now combine that with his billions, his oil resources, and now Nuclear weapons, suddenly you have an emerging economic, and military threat in the region that has been waging a millennia long war.


If Saddam had nuclear weapons Bush would never have invaded.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
MBS seems to be a far bigger threat to peace in the Middle East than the Ayatollah, ISIS, or anyone else.

Campaigns fueled by religious doctrines can always be neutralized if you can get the participants to simply change their interpretations. Typically through greed or other prosperity alternatives.

MBS however is a single man with far too much control, and his motivation is ego. Unchecked and unquestioned. That is something no man, or even god can change. Only removing him from his position will stop him. Which means a destabilized kingdom where the people turn on the monarchy and government.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HempHead: Night Train to Wakanda: Having the biggest negotiating chip means you're not a pawn. You become a target and gain a lever on the control panel to influence the other global powers. The only reason to pursue nuclear weapons at this point is to pursue geopolitical power. And given the mental make up of that psychopath running the kingdom it's going to create another dictatorship. Now combine that with his billions, his oil resources, and now Nuclear weapons, suddenly you have an emerging economic, and military threat in the region that has been waging a millennia long war.

If Saddam had nuclear weapons Bush would never have invaded.


Nor would he have used them. Saddam's entire regime was profiteering and personal luxury for himself. You can't enjoy the finer things in life once you're dead.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.