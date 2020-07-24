 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Passengers injured as US F-15 comes too close to passenger jet, although US officials claim there was no danger as the plane was not a US Navy vessel
    More: Scary, Iran, Fighter aircraft, Aircraft, President of the United States, Tehran, United States armed forces, M. Javad Zarif, Passenger  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. says they were off at 1000 feet distance.  Iranian pilot may have panicked.  One the one hand, if the Eagle jock needed to get that close for an ID, he shouldn't be flying.  On the other hand, if the fighter wanted to kill the airliner, he could have done it from way far away - no need for panic by the airline pilot.  Just stay straight and level,
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

1,000 meters. And we'll have video and radar data to back that up. Iranian pilot sounds like a nitwit.

When you deliberately choose to blur the line between civilian and military assets by doing things like shipping weapons in civilian airliners, you lose the right to biatch about your civilian assets being checked out as possible military ones. Chickenshiat behavior, like storing weapons in mosques and schools.

And heading off the inevitable Fark replies, the entirety of Europe (excepting Russia) has blacklisted Mahan Air flights. This isn't an instance of "mean America and Israel picking on poor little us!"
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Good point.  If you can see it they already decided not to shoot you down.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Quite right.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thank god we live in America which would never pull BS moves like that


... oh wait ...

Fark user imageView Full Size



They said they were gonna sink it, they sunk it -- and hey -- they were totally carrying munitions, in a passenger ship
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Took me a bit to find it, but here's decidedly NOT-conservative Yashar Ali providing some very interesting context, I never would have otherwise known:

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/128​6​397484261023744

Mahan is a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. The airline has been under US sanctions since 2011

Mahan also helped to spread Covid throughout the Mid-East. Mahan made over 150 passenger flights to China even after Iran banned flights to/from China https://t.co/5nc6ZtOzKC
- Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2020
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Absolutely NOT! Minimum separation for civil air traffic is 3 Nautical Miles depending on location and the recommended is 5 Nautical Miles.1 Kilometre is never considered a safe distance unless prior arrangement is made or in emergency conditions. The military is frantically throwing excuses to excuse this egregious error.

No comment on the airliner or the airline itself mind.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CNN has cell phone video shot by passengers. There's a warning at the beginning, because one of the injured passengers is shown bleeding from his forehead:

https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/07​/​24/iranian-plane-us-jet-fly-by-kiley-n​ewday-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/around-t​he-world/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People are likely to get hurt when flying right into THE DANGERZONE!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LOL, 1915.
 
1derful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Silly Americans. The F 15 is no match for the superior maneuverability of the Airbus A340.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It sounds like the Iranian pilot may have seen traffic and just reacted - which is understandable. It's a little unnerving to be flying a plane that big, with passengers and see a fast-moving military jet nearby. Things look bigger and closer when you're scared.

1000 feet seems really close, but it's better to be thorough than to be wrong. With the possibility of war in one of the most tense areas of the world, you want to be 100% sure that's a passenger airliner and not a hostile aircraft or missile made to look like a civilian airliner.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Never mind my post above - I didn't refresh the page, and this Twitter video includes more content.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was sprung.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exactly!!!  There are thousands of other instances that America has illegally used it's might and influence to pick on poor countries.  But, this isn't one of them, I totally agree with you.
 
