 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Goldman Sachs in $3.9bn settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB. Man, online movie ratings are serious business   (aljazeera.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Malaysia, Najib Tun Razak, Goldman Sachs, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysian government, Investment, Cabinet of Malaysia, Prime Minister of Malaysia  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 5:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a dragon lady in the video thumbnail.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL settlements. This is not justice. If every single criminal on the board of ceo of goldman lost everything, then itd be justice.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detailed article from Orlando Sentinel click here.  Or, if you like to see the link,
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/busin​e​ss/ct-biz-goldman-sachs-malaysia-1mdb-​scandal-20200724-ozjo6vpnmzdy7ilxmacx2​m7bjy-story.html
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: That's quite a dragon lady in the video thumbnail.


Is she Malaysian, or Vulcan?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LOL settlements. This is not justice. If every single criminal on the board of ceo of goldman lost everything, then itd be justice.


I'm not sure that Goldman itself committed a crime, but laundered funds went through them and Malaysia wants a refund.  And, in point of fact, there is a credibility problem with the assertion that the two Goldman people directly involved did not discern that "certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to it about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used."
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: I'm not sure that Goldman itself committed a crime, but laundered funds went through them and Malaysia wants a refund.


They laundered funds, either with zero oversight, which is criminal, or knowingly, which is criminal.

And lolmao is correct in the sense that 3.9bn is a very low number, compared to what amounts to a very large confidence game, played against big investors like sovereign wealth funds. The money does not exist, but it's been spent on, probably, real estate and construction and very big parties where investors are courted.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, they thought they could rip off the stupid Americans, and then when things went south, they try to blame the Americans for ripping them off. Dishonest and racist.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.