(Daily Star) No-one told these guys The X-Files was cancelled
    Unidentified flying object, United States Senate, Senator Marco Rubio, Project Blue Book, Harry Reid, Party leaders of the United States Senate, military pilots, US government budget report  
kore
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
49 minutes ago  
I thought the nimitz footage was already proven to be a canadian goose?
 
ISO15693
48 minutes ago  
Oh.. I didn't see that this was the "Daily Star"

Nevermind.

Nevermind.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Things as probable as a UFO--
-Hawkman waiting to attack Mingo City (diiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiive)
-Millennium Falcon leaving Cloud City
-Bat signal
 
crazydave023
38 minutes ago  
That's the world we live in Monica. Every day a new disaster, when the one thing no one is prepared for will wipe the slate clean. We refuse to imagine our impending extinction, the acceleration of the cataclysms. We've thrown science out the window in favor of scandal and opinion and can't and all manner of ridiculous untruths. Civilization a joke, and my plan merely the punchline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overzelus
37 minutes ago  
These guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
37 minutes ago  

crazydave023: That's the world we live in Monica. Every day a new disaster, when the one thing no one is prepared for will wipe the slate clean. We refuse to imagine our impending extinction, the acceleration of the cataclysms. We've thrown science out the window in favor of scandal and opinion and can't and all manner of ridiculous untruths. Civilization a joke, and my plan merely the punchline.

There are easier solutions:
[Fark user image image 250x333]


There are easier solutions:

maxelman.comView Full Size
 
Mugato
37 minutes ago  
I was actually re- watching The X-Files recentily. It would have ended really well if it ended when Mulder got abducted, the season before the T-1000 came on.
 
Mugato
30 minutes ago  

overzelus: These guys?

[Fark user image 850x566]


What ever happened with that? I sort of lost interest towards the end there but I thought those guys melted or something but they came back. Same thing with the Cigarette Smoking Man, he died and came back. I was a fan of the show show but sort of lost interest when the writers did.
 
