 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Which mask works best? Let's go to the video   (theconversation.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Masks, testing of filtration of masks, Respirator, Surgical mask, face mask, Infection, infected person, different types of cloth masks  
•       •       •

932 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotCodger: So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.


It doesn't matter how effective a mask is if dumasses don't wear them correctly. Any mask worn properly is 100 times better than the best mask in the world worn under the nose.

We need to concentrate on getting people to wear them properly.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I prefer using this mask
texasranger.orgView Full Size

What?  it is a mask

seriously, i am waiting for the Mask= hoax people to start wearing masks that do not provide any protection to get around the mandates
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The one you're not wearing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotCodger: So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.


retail masks should have a rating, homemade?
smartairfilters.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I prefer using this mask
[texasranger.org image 509x288]
What?  it is a mask

seriously, i am waiting for the Mask= hoax people to start wearing masks that do not provide any protection to get around the mandates


I'm sure the mandates specify that a mask must completely cover the mouth and nostrils.
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just duct tape my face and hold my breath.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen a bunch of articles on the issues with masks that have breathers in them.  I get why the valve in the mask is problematic by allowing air out.  Stinks for me because the person that made my masks put a breather in, but it is not open to the inside of the mask.  It is actually a layer of fabric against my mouth, then a slide in filter, then the breather sewn into the outer most layer.  Basically the breather does nothing and is just cosmetic because it makes the mask look "cooler."  I don't think the person that made them even realized it when they were sewing masks together.

Oh well. Hopefully that style of mask isn't eventually banned or people don't give me dirty looks for having a breather.
 
Cache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fake news.  Scientists are known liberal liars.

There ya go conservatives - I saved you a post.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I double mask because I feel like my beard allows too much airflow around most masks. And I'm just not willing to shave it off yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.


Cambridge did exactly that as they were evaluating mask efficacy for the H1N1 pandemic. The infographic below is not from that study, but uses its findings.

In terms of efficacy + availability, the best choice for the general population is ringspun cotton, which is boosted when you add some filter media if you have a pocketed mask. As someone who sells this stuff w/ corporate branding for a living, I'd recommend ringspun cotton 100% if the time. The cotton blend is the same kind of CVC material you find in "fast fashion", so it may be slightly more effective, it is less durable, which makes it problematic for regular use. A dish towel is usually either microfiber or cotton terry - the 100% poly microfiber gaiters/snoods fit in there, but the challenge is you cannot get a gap free fit with that kind of product.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mattgsx: NotCodger: So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.

Cambridge did exactly that as they were evaluating mask efficacy for the H1N1 pandemic. The infographic below is not from that study, but uses its findings.

In terms of efficacy + availability, the best choice for the general population is ringspun cotton, which is boosted when you add some filter media if you have a pocketed mask. As someone who sells this stuff w/ corporate branding for a living, I'd recommend ringspun cotton 100% if the time. The cotton blend is the same kind of CVC material you find in "fast fashion", so it may be slightly more effective, it is less durable, which makes it problematic for regular use. A dish towel is usually either microfiber or cotton terry - the 100% poly microfiber gaiters/snoods fit in there, but the challenge is you cannot get a gap free fit with that kind of product.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Wow. Who knew a floppy disk would be 95% effective?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I just duct tape my face and hold my breath.


I place a see through plastic bag over my head and duct tape it around my neck. This way you don't have to hold your breath.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I prefer using this mask
[texasranger.org image 509x288]
What?  it is a mask

seriously, i am waiting for the Mask= hoax people to start wearing masks that do not provide any protection to get around the mandates


The people aren't staring at you because of the mask.  Its the fact that the mask IS THE ONLY THING YOU ARE WEARING
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotCodger: So the Ric Romero Testing Center found a two-layer mask works better than one. Wheee.

I'm getting tired of the number of conflicting articles on mask efficacy. Some claim that surgical masks are best (excluding N-95 masks). Others claim the cloth is best, but there is wide variation on what they are testing. My current reusable masks are three layers of cotton and polyester. Is this better than a surgical mask? I don't know.

I always wear a mask when I do need to go out. I am willing to pay for the most effective mask available to me, but I don't know for certain which one that would be. It shouldn't be this hard to find out something this important.


Oh, and to actually answer your question, true surgical masks (not general use medical masks) are in fact the most effective, but when you consider the PPE shortages + number of unscrupulous actors trying to pass off general "medical" masks as surgical, they're really not a good idea for general use.

The last time I checked, the FDA yanked the blanket EUA for Chinese KN-95 surgical masks, so if you can any of those that weren't separately NIOSH approved, then you know that you can get them without taking PPE "away" from the medical community, but that whole thing is such a moving target it's really better to stick with whatever multi-layer cloth is going to give you a snug fit for indoor use, and a gaiter + distancing is probably fine for outdoor short term use.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, this layers advice started to come out right about the same time that we started seeing Billy talk about multiple vaccines. That's surprising.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 502x500]


Fun fact: The mask in the picture is a piece of felt. The valve is connected via glue and does not actually function, making it the worst of all options short of not wearing one.
 
Shrapnel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been following mask science quite a bit; if I have to wear the damn things, I want them to be as effective as possible, and am willing to construct my own to make that happen. With that in mind, these are the concepts I've been working with:

- Wearing a mask (of any kind) helps protect others from you.
- Wearing a well fitting mask helps protect you from others.
- Fit is as important as materials. As little as a 1% gap will reduce your protection by 50-60%.
- I use the "Jessie Killian" mask pattern, as it is custom fitted based on two facial measurements. (You can find the pattern, and a hell of a lot of useful construction information, on this website.)
- Thanks to this study on material effectiveness, I use a single layer of 600-thread-count cotton for the exterior, providing a mechanical barrier to water droplets larger than 300 nanometers, and two layers of polyester chiffon for the interior, providing an electrostatic barrier to aerosol-sized water droplets. This can provide protection approaching N95 levels.
- A proper fit around the upper face, usually with a nose-wire, will reduce eyeglass fog.
- A mask is not a substitute for social distancing.
- CO2 worries are unfounded. There can be a slight accumulation of CO2 if you wear a respirator, all day. Cloth masks won't do this.
- I'm flip-flopping between elastic bands and coreless paracord (with plastic toggles to tighten). I go around-the-head in either case.
- Letting your nose hang out ("dicknose") or having a vent completely guts the effectiveness of the mask.
- Wearing a mask sucks. It's uncomfortable and hot. But you're simply a drama queen if you find it unbearably so.

I'm a complete noob when it comes to sewing, but I've gotten pretty decent at making these with my little sewing machine. It's not difficult. The hardest part is working with the stretchy chiffon.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, Fark is advertising this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.