(NYPost)   The rarely seen mating dance of the indigenous Florida Man caught on camera as he flees from police   (nypost.com) divider line
14
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the cartwheel after shedding a tackler is always the most disrespectful cartwheel.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He just needs to get over himself...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't know how many cops it was going to take to beat his ass but I knew how many they were going to use.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Parkour!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 674x706]

the cartwheel after shedding a tackler is always the most disrespectful cartwheel.


That's because the cop didn't counter with this:


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I didn't know how many cops it was going to take to beat his ass but I knew how many they were going to use.
[Fark user image image 198x254]


That's how we roll in Floriduh!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
7/10 for style
3/10 for execution
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I didn't know how many cops it was going to take to beat his ass but I knew how many they were going to use.
[Fark user image 198x254]


I'm firmly in the camp that believes we need to change LEO attitudes and practices here in the US, but when I see shiat like this, I feel for them.

My BIL is a cop in Newark NJ. The stories he tells me are ridiculous.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Yellow Beard: I didn't know how many cops it was going to take to beat his ass but I knew how many they were going to use.
[Fark user image 198x254]

I'm firmly in the camp that believes we need to change LEO attitudes and practices here in the US, but when I see shiat like this, I feel for them.

My BIL is a cop in Newark NJ. The stories he tells me are ridiculous.


I have had family members that were cops. I have a few acquaintances that are cops as well. The stories are stranger than fiction by a lot.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at me, I'm an attention ho!!!!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JD: [Fark user image 425x283]
Look at me, I'm an attention ho!!!!


shouldn't that be "attention bro?"

/i am disappoint
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if at one time in his life he was one of those sign twirlers?
 
