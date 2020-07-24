 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Life as you knew it in 2019 will never return   (thehill.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Karen denies your reality and drinks another bottle of cheap wine
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hate articles like this.  Clickbait headline: YOUR LIFE IS OVER AS YOU KNOW IT!

Then the article has no follow up.  What will be different?  No more bars? No more festivals?  White women screaming and throwing shiat in the aisles of supermarkets will now be a permanent feature of everyday existence?

It's fine to run articles repeating ad nauseam what we all need to do to beat the virus.  It's fine to speculate what life will be like after the pandemic.  But articles like this with BOOGA BOOGA hooks and no real information are the news equivalent of jump scares, except more irritating.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or, and stay with me on this one.....Or we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past because nobody ever actually learns from them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ok Doomer
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More BS articles "YOUR LIFE AS YOU KNOW IT IS OVER AND WILL NEVER BE THE SAME EVER!"
As soon as a vaccine is out everything will go back to normal. Hell, lots of people now are acting like nothing changed and we don't even have a vaccine.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Or, and stay with me on this one.....Or we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past because nobody ever actually learns from them.


Or you attempt to remove the ugly parts of our history for some sort of self absolution instead of accepting that we were a shiatty species that have come a long way but still have a long way to go.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would you want to?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If and when there is an effective and widespread cure or vaccine life will go back to very close to 2019 quicker that one might think.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lot fewer statues of Christopher Columbus, for one thing.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Why would you want to?


Um, people miss going to bars/concerts/vacations/movies/sportin​g events/parties/etc.?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Why would you want to?


I miss concerts, ballgames, bars, movies, travel, and seeing my family.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I hate articles like this.  Clickbait headline: YOUR LIFE IS OVER AS YOU KNOW IT!

Then the article has no follow up.  What will be different?  No more bars? No more festivals?  White women screaming and throwing shiat in the aisles of supermarkets will now be a permanent feature of everyday existence?

It's fine to run articles repeating ad nauseam what we all need to do to beat the virus.  It's fine to speculate what life will be like after the pandemic.  But articles like this with BOOGA BOOGA hooks and no real information are the news equivalent of jump scares, except more irritating.


You will have to explain to your kids what a movie theater was.  What a concert was.  What a dance club was.  What a church was.  You will have to explain to them how amazing a crowd of people could be, where you could feel their energy moving through you and you could feel like you were part of something greater than yourself.

Because they'll never know it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He did say ""It's completely understandable that people want to get on with their lives, but we will not be going back to the old normal." But I have to see any context to that phrase - if he was talking about the next three months? Then yes, absolutely. Five years? Far too early to say.

But hey, the last clause of that sentence is a prewritten headline, can't let that go.
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Why would you want to?


Your entire life revolves around playing video games and masturbating into your waifu pillow, doesn't it?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: gilgigamesh: I hate articles like this.  Clickbait headline: YOUR LIFE IS OVER AS YOU KNOW IT!

Then the article has no follow up.  What will be different?  No more bars? No more festivals?  White women screaming and throwing shiat in the aisles of supermarkets will now be a permanent feature of everyday existence?

It's fine to run articles repeating ad nauseam what we all need to do to beat the virus.  It's fine to speculate what life will be like after the pandemic.  But articles like this with BOOGA BOOGA hooks and no real information are the news equivalent of jump scares, except more irritating.

You will have to explain to your kids what a movie theater was.  What a concert was.  What a dance club was.  What a church was.  You will have to explain to them how amazing a crowd of people could be, where you could feel their energy moving through you and you could feel like you were part of something greater than yourself.

Because they'll never know it.


Bullshiat.  Once there is a cure and/or vaccine (or, barring that, when you get to herd immunity and everybody who was going to die from the virus if they got it has in fact died) all that will be back.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm ok with a new normal, shaking up management so they realize that they don't have to fork out tons of money on office space is a GOOD thing. Ending management by counting butts in seats and hours spent staring at a screen is a GOOD thing. I look forward to starting a 100% work from the road lifestyle after my youngest graduates in 4 years. My plan is to follow the 70 degree weather band in my RV as much as possible so that I start exercising more, thus significantly improving my health.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The people who are saying that nothing will ever be the same are wrong.

The people who are saying that "everything will go back to normal" *snicker* after this is over are wrong.

COVID is going to be with us for a long time, and though we're not necessarily looking at the apocalyptic hellscape writers like this want us to believe we are, there's also no "going back to normal" after this is over, and you're foolish if you think that's what's going to happen.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
good riddance to movie theaters
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well Life as I know it under Trump sucks.  Good riddance.  I'm more then ready to move on and forward.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: good riddance to movie theaters


i have a massive tv. and i can drink at home.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: brizzle365: Why would you want to?

I miss concerts, ballgames, bars, movies, travel, and seeing my family.


Concerts is the big one for me, I averaged >5 concerts per year over the last 24 years, in fact this will be the first time in over 30 years that I only get to a single live music performance in a year.

/We've gone to the drive-in theater twice so far this year
//Leaving for vacation tomorrow
///Having a house on wheels is great when you can't use other people's stuff
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

/enough of doom and gloom.   We cured polio
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any handy lists of what changed after Pandemic 1918 and never reverted?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In other news, many Americans remain completely unaware of how little the scary Pandemic of 2020 impacted the lives of people of means.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yep, because after the flu pandemic in 1918/19, or for that matter the Black Plague, life just came to a screeching halt and nothing good has happened since then.
 
bfh0417
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Heamer: The people who are saying that nothing will ever be the same are wrong.

The people who are saying that "everything will go back to normal" *snicker* after this is over are wrong.

COVID is going to be with us for a long time, and though we're not necessarily looking at the apocalyptic hellscape writers like this want us to believe we are, there's also no "going back to normal" after this is over, and you're foolish if you think that's what's going to happen.


I bet you think breaking windows and burning buildings is actually changing human behavior too. As someone up thread posted, a whole lot of people have already gone back to 2019 ways. Some gonna get the Rona, some won't. Some will die, but most won't. People will keep right on being people.
 
