(Twitter)   The Coastal Bend area of Texas, one of the hottest COVID spots currently in the U.S. prepares to welcome Tropical Storm Hanna. Stay safe, any Farkers in the area   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Some tips from the CDC on trying to prepare for storms during the pandemic

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurrica​n​es/covid-19/prepare-for-hurricane.html​
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
I'm not sure i like where the Sharknado Franchise is going with this.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
NewportBarGuy: I'm not sure i like where the Sharknado Franchise is going with this.


Sharknado vs COVIDCroc
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
OldRod: Some tips from the CDC on trying to prepare for storms during the pandemic

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurrican​es/covid-19/prepare-for-hurricane.html​


step 1 - send the teachers and children to the elementary schools
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
OldRod: Some tips from the CDC on trying to prepare for storms during the pandemic

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurrican​es/covid-19/prepare-for-hurricane.html​


Are we still listening to the CDC or are they like PRAVDA at this point?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
A presidential tweet from the future! "The storm will wash all the  Kung flu out to sea. JOBS!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
GooberMcFly: [Fark user image 744x611]


Donald, put the Sharpie down.
 
