(Twitter)   Today was supposed to be the start of the 2020 Olympic Games. COVID has delayed them a year. Good Marketing: Use past Olympics and the passing of the torch to link the games to present day. Fark: The 1936 Olympics   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if that will make the trumper nazis happy or sad.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people, relaying the torch between Athens and the host country, what have they done this year? Diverted? Started walking?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Runs out of this thread.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: Not sure if that will make the trumper nazis happy or sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump loves the Olympics! Shown here, his pals are practicing for the Charlottesville leg of the Olympic torch rally. True sporting enthusiasts, those guys.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Those people, relaying the torch between Athens and the host country, what have they done this year? Diverted? Started walking?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, how about a throwback to Munich 1972. Wasn't that a great Olympics to remember?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark:  1936 olympics OMG nazis!!1!

Also Fark:  Utterly ignoring the fact this was, as pointed out in the twaat, the first Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark:  1936 olympics OMG nazis!!1!

Also Fark:  Utterly ignoring the fact this was, as pointed out in the twaat, the first Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.


It was actually intended to link the Nazi regime to the great civilizations of the past.

It's why all of their architecture has a Neo-Classical look that was both very traditional while also being very...Germanic.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1936 Germany hadn't done anything bad yet so it's okay.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We let China host the olympics and they're currently loading Muslims into a cattle cars.

Just more nationalism hidden behind that sweet, sweet promise of socialism.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah!  Too bad they didn't want the 1932 Olympics (Los Angeles)...

My grandmother was the secretary to the GM for the 32 games.  We have a metric farkton of Olympic stuff - a medal set, the engraving plate used to make teh official invitations, a torch, etc.   When the games came back to LA in '84 grandma helped with the volunteer effort, so again, a metric ton of Olympic stuff.  She even had film of the '32 opening ceremonies that Coke wanted for commercials...

/ further
// higher
/// faster
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicking through, this is just one tweet in a long thread of tweets about all the Olympics.

But still, yeesh, you could have workshopped that text a bit.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark:  1936 olympics OMG nazis!!1!

Also Fark:  Utterly ignoring the fact this was, as pointed out in the twaat, the first Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.


Yeah, but you shouldn't really praise anything the Nazis did, mmmkay.  Not sure why this is too complicated for you.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: In 1936 Germany hadn't done anything bad yet so it's okay.


I know you're sarcastic, but 1936 was when the Nuremberg Laws took full effect - criminalizing sex between Jews and "Germans", invalidating any marriages between "Germans" and Jews, and canceling citizenship for non-"Germans".

Kristallnacht was still 2 years away, though.

// "Germans" in quotes for the same reason it's stupid to draw a line between "Americans" and "Black people"
 
someonelse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The montage features Jesse Owens. I think it's pretty clear their message isn't "yah, Hitler."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 850x850]
Runs out of this thread.


Having seen Olympia, and having examined some of her later work, I'm left with the distinct impression that Leni Riefenstahl secretly had a thing for Black guys.
 
sniderman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fark:  1936 olympics OMG nazis!!1!

Also Fark:  Utterly ignoring the fact this was, as pointed out in the twaat, the first Olympic torch relay to bring the flame to the cauldron.


User name checks out.
 
craig234
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who do you think Jessie Owens winning pissed off more, Hitler or trump?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep ... let's all forget about the 1936 games and how Jesse Owens stomped the fark outta those Aryan Germans and nearly discredited the entire master race argument in front of all of Germany.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yep ... let's all forget about the 1936 games and how Jesse Owens stomped the fark outta those Aryan Germans and nearly discredited the entire master race argument in front of all of Germany.


Neegro slaves were bred for physical prowness and weenie size. Those poor Aryans didn't have a chance.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: In 1936 Germany hadn't done anything bad yet so it's okay.


That Herr Hitler was a stand up chap!  Hope the Jews and Communists don't ruin it for him.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

craig234: Who do you think Jessie Owens winning pissed off more, Hitler or trump?


Well, Trump's dad was arrested in 1927 during a KKK parade in New York City.

/the fact check websites note that the cops in 1927 were as bad as the cops now, and other than people marching, they also arrested (and beat up) random people who happened to be on the street at the time of the parade (and also ran over one of them with a police car), and since he was immediately let go with no charges filed, there's no way to confirm he was actually marching in the parade
 
