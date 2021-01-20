 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Trump: All schools must fully reopen. Trump's son's school: No   (nytimes.com) divider line
21
    More: Ironic, High school, Teacher, Ivanka Trump, Private school, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Public school, Independent school  
•       •       •

868 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 9:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a school for rich kids, they can stay at home with the nanny.  The poor kids need to be dropped off so the parents can feed the economy until they drop dead.

As long the virus respects socio-economic boundaries we will be fine.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jacksonville convention segment cancelled due to, er, weather.  But open the schools! Probably the last place Trump can stage a rally with a captive audience.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That is a school for rich kids, they can stay at home with the nanny.  The poor kids need to be dropped off so the parents can feed the economy until they drop dead.

As long the virus respects socio-economic boundaries we will be fine.


Yup most of the victims of covid has been poor black people. And Trump loves it that way.
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When was the last President, VP, Congressperson etc. kid went to war or not protected by others when they got into trouble etc....??
Let alone join the military anymore.


Just askin
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That is a school for rich kids, they can stay at home with the nanny.  The poor kids need to be dropped off so the parents can feed the economy until they drop dead.

As long the virus respects socio-economic boundaries we will be fine.


So what would these parents do during a normal summer?  Most schools are out and parents still seem to work.  There is one point that could be argued is that youth programs are not running, but other than that most parents work and kids are somewhere.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How soon will an armed federal "task force" show up on their doorstep?
 
tbhouston
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is like mail in voting. Trump has done it for a long time. A large section of working political people in DC do.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mukster: How soon will an armed federal "task force" show up on their doorstep?


January 20, 2021?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ms. Weingarten said Mr. Trump's confrontational approach had made it harder to find practical solutions to a problem everyone wants fixed. "Hopefully, Donald Trump will have a scintilla of empathy and consideration for what Americans are going through now that he is experiencing it himself," she said.

I can predict one possible response: "The teacher's union should have empathy for me. I created the greatest economy ever and the Chinese screwed it up for me, along with the liberals and Democrats just to make me look bad. No President has suffered what I have suffered!'
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the school doesn't want to have to deal with Trump and his entourage anymore, and is keeping them at arms length in hopes that he'll be voted out. In which case, January 21- BACK TO CLASS!
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Insain2: When was the last President, VP, Congressperson etc. kid went to war or not protected by others when they got into trouble etc....??
Let alone join the military anymore.


Just askin


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beau_Bi​d​en ?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A couple of days ago trump said it's going to get worse before it gets better...

fully opening schools will definitely make it worse
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's 2020, we should have the technology for dual linked articles.  Such as Republicans don't feel safe at a convention/Schools must reopen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mukster: How soon will an armed federal "task force" show up on their doorstep?


New Truant Officers.

/only for the poors
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Insain2: When was the last President, VP,


Nixon (son-in-law, also Ike's grandson, in Vietnam) and Biden (son in Iraq).

Congressperson etc. kid went to war

I think there are a few children of Congresspeople in the armed forces. But yeah, nothing like in the past such as where both Roosevelts and Lincoln had their sons in the world and civil wars
 
JEBariffic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That is a school for rich kids, they can stay at home with the nanny.  The poor kids need to be dropped off so the parents can feed the economy until they drop dead.

As long the virus respects socio-economic boundaries we will be fine.


COTY
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's 2020, we should have the technology for dual linked articles.  Such as Republicans don't feel safe at a convention/Schools must reopen.


Truth!
"It's not safe for us to have a party for a few nights, but Totally safe for kids to spend 40hrs a week in cramped rooms for months."

/They Know it's dangerous. They just don't give a Fark about anyone but them.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fortunate Son
Youtube r5NzAksjfDI
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well... sounds like some traitors need to be hanged as specified in the constitution.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

damageddude: Insain2: When was the last President, VP,

Nixon (son-in-law, also Ike's grandson, in Vietnam) and Biden (son in Iraq).

Congressperson etc. kid went to war

I think there are a few children of Congresspeople in the armed forces. But yeah, nothing like in the past such as where both Roosevelts and Lincoln had their sons in the world and civil wars


I don't think it should be on the kids of the political class to be pressured into joining the military, just because their parents are politicians.

Although I can see that people born into privilege might feel a sense of responsibility to help safeguard the system that they were born into with a winning hand; this should apply to all kids of the wealthy though, not just politicians in particular.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.