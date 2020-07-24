 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   If you can't trust a "microblading artist, creator, entrepreneur and social media maven" to crack global human trafficking rings operating in plain sight, who can you trust?   (usatoday.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Human trafficking, Commercial sexual exploitation of children, Conspiracy theory, online furnishings retailer Wayfair, human trafficking theory, social media, Justin Thompson, unsubstantiatedconspiracy theory  
•       •       •

1139 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 10:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about living in a desert must cause people to go nuts.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is microblading?

::DDGs::

Oh, she tattoos her eyebrows on.

This makes a weird kind of sense.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
IT'S NOT YOUR OPINION. YOU'RE JUST WRONG.

We really need to say this to people. As often as it takes until the stupid are too embarrassed to open their stupid gaping pieholes. It won't work on everyone, but it's still worth doing.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out about IKEA and poor little Billy.
 
aperson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Something about living in a desert must cause people to go nuts.


Yeah, look what it did to Anakin Skywalker.

/Hey at least they are trying to tackle a serious issue.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wayfair is shady as fark but the route that these nutters are taking is shameful. Accusing people of doing something they have no evidence of doing will only strengthen their defence against the shady business practices they're actually using.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is a small but vocal contingent on social media that has decided that now is the time when everyone should be focusing on human trafficking, and not COVID or police brutality.

I'm obviously in favor of stopping trafficking, but it's one of those things where they didn't start making noise about it until they wanted people to stop talking about other forms of injustice.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So did the kid come or what?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the part where the lady says "nothing can convince me this isn't happening!"

Well, at least she's maintaining objectivity....
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A $17,000 desk? Sure, Jan.
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I buy my humans from Amazon.  Cheaper and free 2 day shipping.  They arrive in better condition that way.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: WTF is microblading?


Very, very small roller skates.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is it always some guy wearing a backwards baseball cap indoors and a bleach-blonde chick? Too young for the white goatee and cargo shorts, I guess.

Justin Thompson explained in the video that he ordered a $17,000 Wayfair desk to prove the human trafficking theory by revealing that the company is not actually delivering these high-priced products to buyers. The Thompsons said in the video that they will dispute the transaction with their credit card company and do not intend to pay $17,337.98 to Wayfair.

Now that they've announced that they have no intention to pay for what they buy, let's see how well that goes over.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: IT'S NOT YOUR OPINION. YOU'RE JUST WRONG.

We really need to say this to people. As often as it takes until the stupid are too embarrassed to open their stupid gaping pieholes. It won't work on everyone, but it's still worth doing.


This.  An opinion is a preference that is neither right nor wrong that a person can hold. Like what is their favorite movie or what part about watching major league baseball is the most soul crushing.

These are beliefs, which are simply things that people believe in rather or not they are true.  Thinking the world is flat is a belief not an opinion.  It is also wrong, and can be demonstrated to be wrong, so it is a false belief.

When we give false beliefs the name  opinion, we elevate nonsense to a level of respect it does not deserve.  Now if we are wanting to be respectful, we do not say the first half of false belief outloud, but it is there.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"There is not one person in this world who can tell me this is not true right now," Maddie Thompson said in a 40-minute livestreamed Instagram video on July 10. "This cannot be stated as false until it is proven false."

I bet she's a ton of fun in religion arguments.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: There is a small but vocal contingent on social media that has decided that now is the time when everyone should be focusing on human trafficking, and not COVID or police brutality.

I'm obviously in favor of stopping trafficking, but it's one of those things where they didn't start making noise about it until they wanted people to stop talking about other forms of injustice.


'Sides, when they say "human trafficking" they're usually quietly thinking it's all those swarthy brown types stealing away virgin white girls from nunneries.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Why is it always some guy wearing a backwards baseball cap indoors and a bleach-blonde chick? Too young for the white goatee and cargo shorts, I guess.

Justin Thompson explained in the video that he ordered a $17,000 Wayfair desk to prove the human trafficking theory by revealing that the company is not actually delivering these high-priced products to buyers. The Thompsons said in the video that they will dispute the transaction with their credit card company and do not intend to pay $17,337.98 to Wayfair.

Now that they've announced that they have no intention to pay for what they buy, let's see how well that goes over.


Fraud, Theft through Conversion, mail fraud, any other crimes anyone can think of?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So did the kid come or what?


Chris Hanson would like for you to sit over there...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Thompsons seek to educate people on child trafficking, they said, and are "passionate about letting children's voices be heard." They were both abused as children, they say at the beginning of their July 10 video.

These two were not smacked nearly enough.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Why is it always some guy wearing a backwards baseball cap indoors and a bleach-blonde chick?


to be fair, in Arizona I'm pretty sure this describes every single white person below the age of 60
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So did the kid come or what?


pervert!


/jk
 
moresugar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ordered $17,000 desk.  Received 15-year-old Vietnamese girl instead.  Would order again.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So did the kid come or what?


Never mind the kids, what does a $17k desk look like?
(I'll bet it's particle board)
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"There is not one person in this world who can tell me this is not true right now," Maddie Thompson said
There are hundreds of people with direct knowledge that can tell you that.

"This cannot be stated as false until it is proven false."
It has been proven false.


Aggressive gullibility and a refusal to accept evidence contrary to false-but-firmly-held worldview is sinking this nation.
They've always been a hinder to progress, but in the last few decades they've gotten stronger and lot more toxic.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Why is it always some guy wearing a backwards baseball cap indoors and a bleach-blonde chick? Too young for the white goatee and cargo shorts, I guess.

Justin Thompson explained in the video that he ordered a $17,000 Wayfair desk to prove the human trafficking theory by revealing that the company is not actually delivering these high-priced products to buyers. The Thompsons said in the video that they will dispute the transaction with their credit card company and do not intend to pay $17,337.98 to Wayfair.

Now that they've announced that they have no intention to pay for what they buy, let's see how well that goes over.


It makes you wonder how many times they've gotten away with fraudulently disputing a charge.Sometimes retailers don't bother with disputes because they can be more trouble than the dispute is worth, but a $17,000 charge is enough to get lawyers involved. Ultimately though, Wayfair just has to show is that they ordered the item and it was delivered.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moresugar: Ordered $17,000 desk.  Received 15-year-old Vietnamese girl instead.  Would order again.


Found Woody Allen's fark account.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The fark is a maven...

Fark user imageView Full Size


A social media connoisseur....

*hork*
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mrs. Potato insists on a few high priced pieces of furniture.  And I can't convince her to buy an antique that will last another 100 years.  So I can confirm that wayfair will totally deliver an incredibly overpriced piece of furniture to your front door.  And unless I missed it in the packaging, there was no child-slave provided.

Marcos P: The fark is a maven...

[Fark user image 425x325]

A social media connoisseur....

*hork*


Maven comes from a Malcolm Gladwell book.  A maven is someone who knows a lot of people who will pick up the phone for them.  If you know a maven you can often times get access to things that normal people cannot.  It's the guy who knows a guy who knows a guy, and it's all true.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But it's supported by THREE white trash girls, including a Chrisley!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.