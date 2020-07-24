 Skip to content
(NYPost)   ProTip: Do not put your knee on the neck of a 2 y.o. child to make your point about BLM   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Felony, Misdemeanor, back of a white child neck, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Isaiah Jackson, felony charges, Police  
•       •       •

croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
as the guy is black this is confusing. if he had a point it is lost on me. is he saying the police did nothing wrong? is he arguing the stereotype that blacks are bad parents in bizarro world? more likely the NYP found an outlier and ran with it because they are trumpers.
I am choosing to assume he is just an idiot. *black power fist* ups to the peaceful protestors. you guys starting fires aren't helping please stop it (I live in PDX).
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd that the fark headline has no mention of the parties' races.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wouldn't have been arrested if he was a white cop" in 4...3...2...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hutton scrap.  We've gone from "No publicity is bad publicity" to "No attention on social media is bad attention on social media."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get this man to a police academy recruiter. He was born to be LEO.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chucknasty: as the guy is black this is confusing. if he had a point it is lost on me. is he saying the police did nothing wrong? is he arguing the stereotype that blacks are bad parents in bizarro world? more likely the NYP found an outlier and ran with it because they are trumpers.


I'm pretty sure he's probably just a worthless dickhead.
 
jekfark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

croesius: Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.


Isolated case you say?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.

Congrats, dude. You certainly got the attention you were seeking. I somehow doubt it is the kind of attention you wanted but mission accomplished, I guess ?

Dude is lucky the mom found out after he was already in custody. I don't even have kids and I would hold her coat.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Odd that the fark headline has no mention of the parties' races.


Odd that the article mentions the race of one but not the other.

the photo, which depicts a man with his knee on the back of a white child neck's along with a caption, "Blm now mf."

/Neither one is odd at all.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chucknasty: as the guy is black this is confusing. if he had a point it is lost on me. is he saying the police did nothing wrong? is he arguing the stereotype that blacks are bad parents in bizarro world? more likely the NYP found an outlier and ran with it because they are trumpers.
I am choosing to assume he is just an idiot. *black power fist* ups to the peaceful protestors. you guys starting fires aren't helping please stop it (I live in PDX).


To be generous, it was a particularly bad attempt at edgy dark humor.

To be cynical, it could be, well, metaphor.
 
jekfark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: Hutton scrap.  We've gone from "No publicity is bad publicity" to "No attention on social media is bad attention on social media."


It's been that way for some time and getting worse. Say or do something completely off the wall and controversial on social media because it will get you likes retweets impressions etc which translate to $$$
 
brizzle365
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We really need Biden to weigh in on if this man is black enough or not.
I mean, for all this white boy knows, he could be Chinese or possibly S. Korean. If they aren't white, they all look the same to me.

/snark
//for reasons
///because the thirsty ones need 3
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah. fark whitey!
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

croesius: Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.


Thread's done, someone get the lights.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they really censor the letters "mf" in that photo? LOL
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jekfark: croesius: Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.

Isolated case you say?


Care to present Fark with several identical cases? Because it is up to you to prove that point, rather than asking a question to support an insinuation.

And no, don't go with the idea that it is up to me to prove that is not the case. Because then I could simply ask: "Is it true that jekfark is a child molester?" And it would be up to you to prove that was not the case.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What the holy hell fark
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well this is a turn from this website's usual meticulous attention to Karen videos.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.

Congrats, dude. You certainly got the attention you were seeking. I somehow doubt it is the kind of attention you wanted but mission accomplished, I guess ?

Dude is lucky the mom found out after he was already in custody. I don't even have kids and I would hold her coat.


50/50 chance that he is her boyfriend.

100% chance that her boyfriend was involved in the staging or taking of the photo.

Before you start protesting, go and google how many articles involving horrific child abuse, and even murder, involve the boyfriend of the mother.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

croesius: Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.


If that's all it took to discredit BLM, then people are more stupid than I thought.

You won't see liberals bat their eyes wistfully at the perp, make excuses for his crimes, or create holidays to revere him.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have children.  If that was one of my children and I could get to that guy, he'd be pushing up daisies right now.

fark him and the guy with him.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Simply amazing how so many RW trolls are infesting this thread.

It's almost like they were waiting for it, a coordinated response, as it were....
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We keep trying to change things in a way that requires intelligence.. but fail to understand that half the country are morons.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And the hits just keep on coming:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I need to know more.  Like where did they get the toddler?  How is it unsupervised?  Do they own shirts?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snort: I need to know more.  Like where did they get the toddler?  How is it unsupervised?  Do they own shirts?


Toddlers-R-US? No, they went of out of business.
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jekfark: croesius: Perfect! This is exactly the isolated case that idiots need to wave around to attempt and discredit the entire civil rights movment.

Jesus dude, you are NOT helping.

Isolated case you say?


A case for preemptive reversible sterilization.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: And the hits just keep on coming:

[Fark user image 720x558]


I'm more upset he's a teacher and spelled "you're" wrong.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: Simply amazing how so many RW trolls are infesting this thread.

It's almost like they were waiting for it, a coordinated response, as it were....


Farks collective pants aren't perpetually down for nothing, you know.

Just waiting for a reason to helicopter
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: And the hits just keep on coming:

[Fark user image 720x558]


Whole lot of super offended folks at what is obviously not simply staged but not being done for real.  If a guy that size put his weight into it pretty much at all, and as the quoted image points out, had the full assistance of others, we'd be reading an article about a new forever two-year old.  It's in bad taste and idiotic, and deserved to be investigated by the Sheriff, but the outrage from either side is weak shiat.  To the left:  You don't have to act like pearl-clutching ninnies because you think someone's idiocy might tarnish your perfect pure moral high ground.  It doesn't matter what idiots think, tell them to fark themselves.  To the right and anyone else who doesn't care about ACTUAL REAL pain and death live on TV with a crowd watching:  Go fark yourselves.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: And the hits just keep on coming:

[Fark user image image 720x558]


Man, what is with special ed teachers lately?
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Snort: I need to know more.  Like where did they get the toddler?  How is it unsupervised?  Do they own shirts?

Toddlers-R-US? No, they went of out of business.


Wayfair. And they sold their shirts for the $17000 desk with the free toddler.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Red Shirt Blues: And the hits just keep on coming:

[Fark user image 720x558]

Whole lot of super offended folks at what is obviously not simply staged but not being done for real.  If a guy that size put his weight into it pretty much at all, and as the quoted image points out, had the full assistance of others, we'd be reading an article about a new forever two-year old.  It's in bad taste and idiotic, and deserved to be investigated by the Sheriff, but the outrage from either side is weak shiat.  To the left:  You don't have to act like pearl-clutching ninnies because you think someone's idiocy might tarnish your perfect pure moral high ground.  It doesn't matter what idiots think, tell them to fark themselves.  To the right and anyone else who doesn't care about ACTUAL REAL pain and death live on TV with a crowd watching:  Go fark yourselves.


Excellent points. Smarted.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somebody rang the Fark Racist bell and they all came running.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Colin Kaepernick has taken this kneeling thing too far.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we get a "You're not helping" tag?
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Government is failing us all and deflecting our attention on them with all the social media platforms which give everyone a voice to be special, but since everyone is miserable and having morals is a bad thing now...this is what you get.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this in Very Poor Taste? YES
Dangerous? HELL YES
An obvious attempt to garner hits and outrage?
FARK YES.
Just plain idiotic? DEFINITELY
The same level of stupid as throwing your 2 year old straight up six feet in the air in a parking lot and catching them. You miss that catch and your giggling larva is in intensive care.
It's as bad as dangling a baby out a third story hotel window.
Child abuse? Maybe. A crime? In 2019 we would have called him an attention seeking moron, not a criminal.
The MSM's nipples must have been hard enough to  cut glass when they saw this.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.