(Chicago Trib)   Racial and economic disparities come to the fore thanks to Chicago Public Schools' evaluation of who was able to utilize remote learning   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, High school, Chicago Public Schools, weeks of the school year, African American student participation, high schoolers, high school students, students, elementary students  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called the digital divide, and this has been going on for over 20 plus years.  Internet should be considered a utility like water and electricity.  I rank it's importance higher than TV and radio.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just decided against conforming to 'white culture':
Fark user imageView Full Size
/As per the National African American Museum.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now you want computers? Wouldn't that be assimilation of white male culture?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Stormfront set up shop at Fark? JFC, some of the comments in here are straight out of their playbook.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: They just decided against conforming to 'white culture':
[Fark user image 700x1006] /As per the National African American Museum.


What i find ironic in this, is that i attribute parts of the beginning to why i have deviated with parts towards the middle / end.

(For me) Rational thinking, cause/effect relationships and individualism has lead me away from religion, feeling the need for children and believing authority should be respected when it's earned it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: So now you want computers? Wouldn't that be assimilation of white male culture?


Nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: They just decided against conforming to 'white culture':



So white culture now means reliable wifi service and available laptops for all? Wow...you guys really are the master race.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JesseL: Erebus1954: So now you want computers? Wouldn't that be assimilation of white male culture?

Nope.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's called the digital divide, and this has been going on for over 20 plus years.  Internet should be considered a utility like water and electricity.  I rank it's importance higher than TV and radio.


Too, much, THIS!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: When did Stormfront set up shop at Fark? JFC, some of the comments in here are straight out of their playbook.


Actually I appreciate when people make those kind of comments it's very useful.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
❤❤❤ Lovelace. Leaned about her in middle School. 1989.
Those was the days.
😔
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yikes! This thread is...

Anyway, it's a digital divide driven by economic conditions, largely, most likely, as the students in "temporary living situations" were among the most affected. I'd be broken-hearted, I'm sure, to see the numbers for where I live in rural Appalachia. Not sure if it would fall so much on color lines here, since there's enough poverty to go around.

And, at least the district in TFA had infrastructure and means to provide computers and internet to the majority of students. That is not true everywhere. I expect abysmal results as we move as most of a nation to at least hybrid remote learning.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Merltech: It's called the digital divide, and this has been going on for over 20 plus years.  Internet should be considered a utility like water and electricity.  I rank it's importance higher than TV and radio.


And there are people without those utilities too. Even though they may be considered essential, people still have to pay for them and that's where the problem lies. You can classify internet as a utility but that doesn't magically give people money to pay for it or the computers they need to use it.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: So now you want computers? Wouldn't that be assimilation of white male culture?


Did you personally invent computers? No?  Then cram your post up your pie hole, racist POS.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Erebus1954: So now you want computers? Wouldn't that be assimilation of white male culture?

Did you personally invent computers? No?  Then cram your post up your pie hole, racist POS.


I'm a racist
Your a racist
He's a racist
She's a racist
Wouldn't you want to be a racists too.....
Be a racist...
Join fark.com
Be a racist
Join Fark.com...
 
