 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Van Houten could receive parole for role in Manson family murders. Looks like everything may be coming up Milhouse   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 1:58 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rot in hell, biatch
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe in the possibility of rehabilitation and the benefit of compassion.

This is not one of those times. Some crimes are so unforgivable that there is no redemption.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are Leno And Rosemary LaBianca still dead?

Yes?

Then she needs to stay in prison.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can I borrow a feeling?
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because of the circumstances of her youth and the drugs, I wouldn't be outraged by parole.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She was 19 when she killed the Biancas. She's 70 now.

So we will now hear from all the people who are confident in being eternally judged for things they did when they were 19. Me, I'd rather you didn't call me "porn stache"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: She was 19 when she killed the Biancas. She's 70 now.

So we will now hear from all the people who are confident in being eternally judged for things they did when they were 19. Me, I'd rather you didn't call me "porn stache"


Pretty sure killing someone is worse than being a fashion and social reject. Regardless of how much time has passed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Are Leno And Rosemary LaBianca still dead?

Yes?

Then she needs to stay in prison.


Life sentences are self masturbatory indulgence
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't Newsom already deny parole at least once already (and was pretty emphatic about it)?  I'm guessing it's just an annual thing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If Lisa had just slept with Milhouse this would have been avoided.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She won't get parole.  Old people are super hung up on the Mansons.
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She is hoping puppy goo goo will fetch her a  dream
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

knbwhite: Because of the circumstances of her youth and the drugs, I wouldn't be outraged by parole.


Cult leader or president 'only following orders' doesn't exonerate someone.  But 50 years probably covers it in this case.  I'm guessing about 75% of the people arguing against that might want to reconsider come January.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She was literally brainwashed and part of a cult with close connections to mkultra experiments in mind control. While a teenager with a farked up childhood.

Pretty sure she's only in prison to set an example at this point.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.