(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Herd immunity. Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No. Are we there yet? No   (fox43.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop trying to make Herd immunity a thing.
You learned new words. Good for you.
Now shut up.

Average hick on the streets: "Bu-.."
Me: "Are you a virologist?"
Hick: "No"
Me: "Then STFU!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we there yet
Youtube 18AzodTPG5U
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.


They will blame it on the election being over if that happens.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just right-sizing the herd.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now be quiet or I'll turn this pandemic around so help me God.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lou Costello: Hey, Abbott, isn't it beautiful country out here?
Bud Abbott: Wonderful.
Lou Costello: Look at all those immunities out there. Get that big bunch of immunities.
Bud Abbott: Not bunch - herd.
Lou Costello: Huh?
Bud Abbott: Immunity herd.
Lou Costello: I beg your pardon?
Bud Abbott: Immunity herd.
Lou Costello: Immunity heard what?
Bud Abbott: Not herd what - immunity herd.
Lou Costello: Immunity heard what? I said look at that big bunch of immunities out there.
Bud Abbott: Not bunch - herd! Herd of immunities!
Lou Costello: Certainly I heard of immunities, you dope. Any fool knows a immunity when he sees it. That's a good bunch of immunities I said.
Bud Abbott: It's a herd of immunities.
Lou Costello: Yeah, I heard of immunities.
Bud Abbott: That's what they are.
Lou Costello: A bunch of immunities?
Bud Abbott: Sure, a bunch is a herd.
Lou Costello: A bunch is a herd?
Bud Abbott: Certainly. What's the matter?
Lou Costello: Like bananas. Look at that bananas of immunities out there.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: edmo: Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.

They will blame it on the election being over if that happens.


Oh god, I hadn't considered that. Fauci said 12-18 months. If we get really lucky and a vaccine is approved in January, QAnon is gonna go nuts.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a vaccine yet?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Is there a vaccine yet?


One that works or one that's profitable?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've heard of immunity.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason MAGA folks have latched on to herd immunity is because it doesn't require them to act responsibly or show any empathy.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as soon as the election is over, a miracle cure will be discovered.

/book it, done
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.


It would probably be more like several million dead in the US alone before we are at herd immunity levels.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.

It would probably be more like several million dead in the US alone before we are at herd immunity levels.


...without a vaccine.  The point of a vaccine is to get to herd immunity without all the dead people.
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 will never go away completely.
https://www.sciencefriday.com/segment​s​/anthony-fauci-coronavirus/
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: The reason MAGA folks have latched on to herd immunity is because it doesn't require them to act responsibly or show any empathy.


"As long as all the 'suckers' get immunized, I can "stand on my principles" and not do it and look like a 'hero'".
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been a very big mistake.   It's call Herd Insanity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Is there a vaccine yet?


Yes. Quite a few, in fact. But they need to make sure they work and won't kill you before any of them get approved.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're close.  We're really close!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the only way herd immunity could work without a vaccine would be if you could somehow infect the community gradually, like 1% at a time, which is basically impossible.  To infect the community at so-called herd immunity levels with no control and without a vaccine would totally overwhelm the medical facilities needed to cope with those infections, not to mention it would probably bring the nation to a halt.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.

It would probably be more like several million dead in the US alone before we are at herd immunity levels.


The only way it would be just four times as many people as have already died is if we were somehow able to spread cases across several years. More likely what will happen is most of the people will get infected around the same time, they'll overload hospitals, and a bunch of people will die like happened in New York and Lombardy after health care providers ran out of resources. And if it turns out we need more like 75% of people with immunity to reach herd immunity, then we need to infect even more people!

In short, I agree with you that four times as many deaths to reach herd immunity would be an unusually conservative estimate.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: LarryDan43: Is there a vaccine yet?

Yes. Quite a few, in fact. But they need to make sure they work and won't kill you before any of them get approved.


Yep.  People need to remember that when Salk came up with the polio vaccine, they had to wait and see that it worked.  It wasn't "I made a vaccine!"  "Hooray!".....after so many failures, people were still, understandably, skeptical.  Hard to predict these days, because 'delayed gratification' seems to be something our parents and grandparents had, or said they had.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: The reason MAGA folks have latched on to herd immunity is because it doesn't require them to act responsibly or show any empathy.


They're latching onto herd immunity out of ignorance and inability to visualize a simple math problem.

328 million people * 70% need to get it for herd immunity * 0.5% mortality rate == 1.1 million dead.

They can't physically see bodies piling up so... fake math I guess? I'm not sure why they pretend that's not actually what'll happen by the time we've hit herd immunity.

And that's assuming we actually remain immune to it.  Gonna suck real hard to finally get a solid answer on that with 1.1ish million dead Americans already in the ground.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herd immunity through natural infection isn't possible with a virus that has evolved to exploit the fact that the immune system won't store antibodies to certain types of proteins for more than a few months.

Herd immunity is not possible until a vaccine capable of providing durable immunity has been developed, and that's not even on the horizon yet.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Beeb (Future page) has an article on possible or probable prior immunities to the Coronavirus.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20​2​00716-the-people-with-hidden-protectio​n-from-covid-19


Also, T-Cells. Mind you, the way COVID 19 interfers with the immune system seems to be one of the many things making it far more unpredictable and dangerous, but I would be unsurpsised to learn that SARS, MERS and previous strains of the Coronavirus (which is a really large family of common viruses that cause the symptoms we call colds, the flu, and pneumonia) produce some recognition from the immune system, lingering T-cells and so forth.

I think this might explain the way the pandemic has proceeded in some countries and in different age groups. Young people and children are exposed to way more strains of "colds" and so forth, while the elderly have immune systems that are growing unreliable and vulnerable to co-optation by new viruses.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Also, T-Cells. Mind you, the way COVID 19 interfers with the immune system seems to be one of the many things making it far more unpredictable and dangerous, but I would be unsurpsised to learn that SARS, MERS and previous strains of the Coronavirus (which is a really large family of common viruses that cause the symptoms we call colds, the flu, and pneumonia) produce some recognition from the immune system, lingering T-cells and so forth.


Yes, the research that has been done towards a vaccine so far has indicated this to be true.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
America's response

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.


I've seen models and they are not encouraging.  70-85% of people will have to get the vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19, but 50% of the US population say they won't get it.  That's about 110% of 'Mericans.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

natazha: edmo: Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.

I've seen models and they are not encouraging.  70-85% of people will have to get the vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19, but 50% of the US population say they won't get it.  That's about 110% of 'Mericans.


God works in mysterious ways.

/ Viruses work in less mysterious ways.
// Dumb people work in even less mysterious ways.
/// The ree.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.


With a mortality rate of .5% a 50% infection rate means nearly a million dead Americans before we reach the lowest estimates of herd immunity. If immunity is only temporary as recent studies suggest then there's no chance will ever reach that goal
 
Froman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a reason why Sweden's chief epidemiologist who championed herd immunity as a strategy is relegated to alt news/conspiracy theory Youtube channels now.

It had to have been political, related to the far right attempts to gain political ground in the country. Inaction on covid is consistent with that platform, as part of their "sacrifice the weak for the benefit of the rich" principle.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The chief scientist at the World Health Organization estimates that about 50% to 60% of the population will need to be immune to the coronavirus for there to be any protective "herd immunity" effect.


Which would mean about 2 MILLION DEAD in the United Stats and years of dealing with disease.

OR we could be sane like many other countries that are already coming out of it by social distancing and wearing masks!!

It's like a forest fire. If you don't give it wood to burn it dies out.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If everyone wore masks, that's as close to herd immunity as you're going to get in the short term.

But apparently that's not an option, so...
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

natazha: edmo: Com back six months after people start getting a vaccine and we'll talk.

I've seen models and they are not encouraging.  70-85% of people will have to get the vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19, but 50% of the US population say they won't get it.  That's about 110% of 'Mericans.


Yup, a lot of the country thinks one (or more) of the following:
1. COVID-19 isn't real and is harmless and just a cold and nothing to worry about.
2. The COVID-19 vaccine is the "Mark of the Beast" from Revelations and anyone who gets it forfeits their soul and is damned to Hell.
3. The COVID-19 vaccine has a microchip in it that will let the government track you, or control you.
4. Vaccines cause autism, so they won't get a vaccine for anything.
5. They'll trust in God to keep them safe.
6. If everyone else gets the vaccine, then there will be herd immunity and they won't need to get it.

. . .and that's
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The reason MAGA folks have latched on to herd immunity is because it doesn't require them to act responsibly or show any empathy.


All further commenting should have been shut down and someone should have gotten the lights after this observation.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.


lol 50%. More like 75-85% considering the R0.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Serious Black: Herd immunity to COVID-19 would require, at a minimum, 50% of people to have immunity. Even the highest estimates of how many infections we missed pin us at 10%, or 40% below the lowest possible threshold to herd immunity. We'd have to infect, hospitalize, and kill at least four times as many people as we have in order to gain herd immunity. That's a truly awful idea.

lol 50%. More like 75-85% considering the R0.


I agree the true proportion you'd need is much greater than 50%. I simply used it because it's a lower-bound under which basically every epidemiologist/virologist agrees there's no hope of reaching herd immunity.
 
