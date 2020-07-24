 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Que the Yakety-sax music: Woman gets mooooooov-ing after pissing off cows in Scottish field   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
19
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Que?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Que?


No entiendo
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: HugeMistake: Que?

No entiendo


Don't mind him.  He's from Barcelona.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What?
 
comrade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every summer at least one tourist gets killed by cows here in Switzerland.  Swiss cows are aggressive, have horns, have a hierarchy and fight in the spring to be the queen cow of the herd. You don't go into the herd to take a selfie.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ! Fenton The Dog Kills Sean Bean
Youtube 7UFM-TZNTxo
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ZUMBA - MOOVE UP - BIG JOE - Karina Rocha Feat .Claudio Henrique
Youtube BsA8oW72ZRs
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That looks to be a raised walkway / roadway next to the field.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what a COWard!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've made it a personal policy in life to not f*ck with anything that outweighs me by several hundred pounds and has double the number of legs.

It's served me well thus far.

/ Other policies include: No anchovies, never be a part of an international incident and drummers: Not even once.
// It's a quiet life, but satisfying
/// Cattle look complacent but they are surprisingly fast and will f*ck your sh*t right up
 
crzybtch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dairy cows aren't too bad, but they can still kill ya.  But stay away from beef cattle, it is like dealing with a wild animal.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I've made it a personal policy in life to not f*ck with anything that outweighs me by several hundred pounds and has double the number of legs.

It's served me well thus far.

/ Other policies include: No anchovies, never be a part of an international incident and drummers: Not even once.
// It's a quiet life, but satisfying
/// Cattle look complacent but they are surprisingly fast and will f*ck your sh*t right up


I'm sure we've all seen the sign next to the pasture: "Don't climb the fence unless you can cross this field in 9.9 seconds, because the bull can do it in 10."
 
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
¿Por que?
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*Quieu

/sorry, pet peeve
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Que?

[Fark user image 256x192]


I would have been greatly disappointed if this wasn't the Boobies.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The woman should be glad that she did not encounter a kung fu cow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Moo does she think she is?
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Might have been a different story if they had been the heilan coos I was expectin, instead of Angus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
