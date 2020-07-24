 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Berlin's bondage brothels can reopen, but masks are mandatory so make sure you can mumble the safeword   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Robert Koch, Sex industry, city-wide ban of brothels, Prostitution, Robert Koch Institute, close contact, Massage, Berlin's bondage studios  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2020 at 1:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SWEET!  I'm ready!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(MUFFLED)

*SEA CUCUMBER*
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOOOOOOOOOOOooon River!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Das Währendsgeschlechtsverkehrsicherheitsw​ort, nicht wahr?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the masks Take My Breath Away.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be an easy one. Many enthusiasts have a fine collection of their own.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Das Währendsgeschlechtsverkehrsicherheitsw​ort, nicht wahr?


When do the Welsh brothels open?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing, if you get a chance to see the movie "Dogs Don't Wear Pants," you should do so, it's really good.
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bondage music
Soda Stereo - Canción Animal
Youtube ikkpd8PWJ6o
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: macadamnut: Das Währendsgeschlechtsverkehrsicherheitsw​ort, nicht wahr?

When do the Welsh brothels open?


Whenever the farmer isn't looking.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: macadamnut: Das Währendsgeschlechtsverkehrsicherheitsw​ort, nicht wahr?

When do the Welsh brothels


The safe word is
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: But the masks Take My Breath Away.


You weren't told you could take it off. Now put that gag back in your mouth. And like it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I'm the only person in this thread that's surprised that Berlin has brothels?

/I mean, I knew the Netherlands had them, but didn't think any other European country did
//not talking about legalizing prostitution, talking about actual brothels
///and you thought hotels that didn't change the comforters were bad
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"But that's not where you put the swab for my test!"
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's my understanding (from Dan Savage, I think) that a safe gesture is also a thing, for when one's partner is muted for whatever reason.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One thing I have thought about. If a guy ties up a woman in a tight position - then he has to do all of the work. Sex is work already. I want her to share the work. I do like the idea of a helpless victim. But I am too lazy. And I do NOT want to be the one tied up. I guess I will never go to one of these.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: BitwiseShift: macadamnut: Das Währendsgeschlechtsverkehrsicherheitsw​ort, nicht wahr?

When do the Welsh brothels

The safe word is
[Fark user image 850x637]


Welsh sign-makers : The richest in the Industry (tm)
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.