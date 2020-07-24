 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Article about how stupid dogs really are seems to have cat-like typing going on in it   (gizmodo.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sucks, your blog does.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Dogs are very good at what they're bred to do"

Score:

Dogs: 1
Humans: 0

I'll take a well trained Australian Cattle Dog over about 99.999999999% of all humans
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dogs are better at being dogs than people are at being people.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My two dogs demonstrate more social intelligence than the entire Fark politics tab.

/not that that's necessarily impressive.
 
neofonz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My dog is smarter than 35% of the US population, I know that much.

/or whatever Trump's approval rating is these days.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My dog has no appreciation of the Oxford comma or noun verb agreement. Stupid dog.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
steinbachonline.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dogs are stupid until they get a hold of experimental science tech and overthrow humanity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Funny isnt that the author is a bit female canine?
 
kore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
