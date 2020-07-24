 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The case of hundreds of North Korean ghost ships with skeletons inside washing up onto Japanese beaches has finally been solved. Apparently these fishermen needed bigger boats (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Japan released a picture of the teen sleuths who figured it out:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in North Korean waters force small NK fishing boats out into Russian water which is too long a trip for wooden boats.  One washes ashore on a Japanese island every two weeks.  100 in 5 years.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nocrash: So Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in North Korean waters force small NK fishing boats out into Russian water which is too long a trip for wooden boats.  One washes ashore on a Japanese island every two weeks.  100 in 5 years.


Oh shiat. 500 boats in 5 years. One every 3 days or so.

/sorry
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Nocrash: So Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in North Korean waters force small NK fishing boats out into Russian water which is too long a trip for wooden boats.  One washes ashore on a Japanese island every two weeks.  100 in 5 years.

Oh shiat. 500 boats in 5 years. One every 3 days or so.

/sorry


This has been happening for decades and it was never a mystery why they were washing up, the Japanese always knew what why it was happening. I guess now it is happening with more frequency.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i guess if nothing else, this may strengthen the theory that the japanese are descendants of korea, since the currents seems to go right that way.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When a country has others illegally fishing in their waters, step 1 is go out to risker waters, step 2 is piracy.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nocrash: So Chinese trawlers illegally fishing in North Korean waters force small NK fishing boats out into Russian water which is too long a trip for wooden boats.  One washes ashore on a Japanese island every two weeks.  100 in 5 years.


I thought I smelled toast trying to read that article.  I'm like, "Chinese boats full of dead North Korean fishermen fishing in Russian waters are washing up in Japan?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nocrash: too long a trip for wooden boats.


Technically it's not too long a trip for wooden boats.  It's too long a trip for the sorts of boats the DPRK uses.

Remember these boats aren't generally sunk.  They're still floating.

Most likely, they run out of fuel and simply can't go back.  The DPRK almost certainly limits the amount of fuel these fishing boats can carry to prevent the crews from defecting to South Korea or Japan.  They could make it to China or Russia, but in either case if they do that they will be "repatriated" to North Korea, and that's a horrifying prospect.

So they're forced to push farther out to make quota, to the very limit of their fuel supply.  I'm sure there is punishment for not making quota, of course.   Planned economies are like that.

Without any actual safety equipment like extra water or a hand-operated water maker, or a solar still, or even any radio equipment, if they run out of fuel before they can get back into port or very close, they die from lack of water.   Doesn't take long, only a few days.

With adequate food, fuel, water, and safety equipment the DPRK could prevent most of these tragedies but they don't have any incentive to do so.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wantingout: i guess if nothing else, this may strengthen the theory that the japanese are descendants of korea, since the currents seems to go right that way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
