(Yahoo)   The US can send a C-17 hospital plane across the world to get a sick Kuwaiti royal.. Remember that as you die in debt to your hospital for a broken arm   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and fly a spy plan over Seattle and Portland as they put Americans in the hospital
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've used to military planes to fly wounded kids from the battle zones here as well. It's a great humanitarian gesture, something we should do since we can.

I'd also suggest that actual Americans be eligible for this.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treating middle-eastern kings in an American hospital can have consequences, just sayin.


/Kuwait deon't have enough money to build its own hospitals?
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all fairness, if you could afford the fee, they'd pick you up too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I thought we were triaging medical Care?
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Treating middle-eastern kings in an American hospital can have consequences, just sayin.


/Kuwait deon't have enough money to build its own hospitals?


We got to keep to barrels flowing.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if rural Texas hospitals could use some planes to fly Covid patients to cities with spare ICU beds.

I wonder....

Seems like that's the kind of thing national governments could help with.

If they had leadership, I mean.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hospital plane? What is it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America first!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Was I just having a nightmare that the host from The Apprentice was president of the US, and in fact, Bush is still president?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well to be fair, we didn't want them flying the plane...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kuwait has not released any information on what medical ailment Sheikh Sabah faces


He's 91 farking years old.  Just say THAT.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: A hospital plane? What is it?


It's got wheels, has a red stripe.  Kind of looks like a big Tylenol.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We take better care of Foreign Leaders then we do our own population...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We've used to military planes to fly wounded kids from the battle zones here as well. It's a great humanitarian gesture, something we should do since we can.

I'd also suggest that actual Americans be eligible for this.


Kids, yes.  Great, all for it.  Some 91 year old?  Fark that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mindset zero: Mollari: Treating middle-eastern kings in an American hospital can have consequences, just sayin.


/Kuwait deon't have enough money to build its own hospitals?

We got to keep to barrels flowing.


About that....  https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pe​t/hist/Leaf​Handler.ashx?n=PET&s=MTTIMUSKU1&f=M

/moran
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Kuwait has not released any information on what medical ailment Sheikh Sabah faces


He's 91 farking years old.  Just say THAT.


He's getting a bionic willy, because at that age even Viagra isn't going to do much.
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not hard to understand - he's simply far more important than you peasants.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd also suggest that actual Americans be eligible for this.


Now, now... don't be silly...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We've used to military planes to fly wounded kids from the battle zones here as well. It's a great humanitarian gesture, something we should do since we can.

I'd also suggest that actual Americans be eligible for this.


I couldn't figure out why the Air Force didn't use strategic airlift to get stranded Americans home during the pandemic. There were all those stores of something like 50,000 Americans stuck in [insert country in South America]. We should have sent commercial flights contracted by the Air Force (fly some widebody jets from United, American, Delta, etc.) to pick them all up and bring them home.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I wonder if rural Texas hospitals could use some planes to fly Covid patients to cities with spare ICU beds.


Medical helicopters already exist for this.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs a "That's f*cked up" tag.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
not a repeat from the 1930's?
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So long as he brought a few 1000 barrels of oil w/him to pay for the trip.....Gold, cash but no azz no one rides this government for free!!!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nytmare: A hospital plane? What is it?


It's a big red and white building with patients that looks like a giant Tylenol!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Emir of Kuwait.  He can't afford a private air ambulance? It's not like they don't exist. This is disgraceful.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
His payment  to Trump or Kushner's shell company must have cleared.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's almost as if the children here on fark do not understand how diplomacy works.  read a book on Ben farking Franklin for christs sake, this is good foreign policy, esp for a nation you "freed" from an invading nation.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"...across the world...", huh?
Thereby tacitly admitting that subby is a flat-earthier.
Or is that an official government announcement? If so...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: nytmare: A hospital plane? What is it?

It's a big red and white building with patients that looks like a giant Tylenol!


i salute your combining 2 different quotes from this film.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's almost as if the children here on fark do not understand how diplomacy works.  read a book on Ben farking Franklin for christs sake, this is good foreign policy, esp for a nation you "freed" from an invading nation.


Well that and they allow us to have a military footprint there.

I do wonder if the Royal A340 could have been modified and equipped to transport him instead.
 
craig234
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been watching videos about the luxury private 747's the Kuwaiti royal family is selling off and giving away (to the president of Turkey), because they're buying new, better luxury private 747's.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's almost as if the children here on fark do not understand how diplomacy works.  read a book on Ben farking Franklin for christs sake, this is good foreign policy, esp for a nation you "freed" from an invading nation.


That doesn't make sense.  We did them a favor by going to war with Iraq and ending their occupation.  How much more of a favor is that?

So why exactly would we need to further do favors for their ruling family?  Wouldn't they already be grateful for decades and decades?  Or is this something we need to do for Kuwait as they have an unnaturally short memory span?
 
craig234
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Or is this something we need to do for Kuwait as they have an unnaturally short memory span?


It's not unnaturally short. Do you have any idea how many voters don't decide who to vote for until the month or day of the election, not remembering much of anything before that?

The policy for Kuwait was corrupt. Remember "babies taken from incubators"? Corruption doesn't tend to end. It tends to continue.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why the fark isn't Kuwait flying their "royals"? Can they not afford it?

The "children" of Fark are just curious.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: A hospital plane? What is it?


It's a C-17 outfitted with medical equipment but, that's not important right now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: nytmare: A hospital plane? What is it?

It's a C-17 outfitted with medical equipment but, that's not important right now.


In washington state, I hear there is a sale at MaceMes
 
nothingyet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you sat on the oil reserves that he does, they would come get you too.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: We take better care of Foreign Leaders then we do our own population...

Only the ones that lick our boots.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

craig234: I've been watching videos about the luxury private 747's the Kuwaiti royal family is selling off and giving away (to the president of Turkey), because they're buying new, better luxury private 747's.


You're thinking of Qatar, which is a different country altogether.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're thinking of Qatar, which is a different country
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: wejash: I wonder if rural Texas hospitals could use some planes to fly Covid patients to cities with spare ICU beds.

Medical helicopters already exist for this.


Helicopters could fly them to NYC?

We are a big country. We have a lot of places tk take sick people if you stop thinking surge capacity is only inside your own state.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a hefty bill sent afterwards.

With Covid, they probably can't fly with private planes.
 
Butlord
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's almost as if the children here on fark do not understand how diplomacy works.  read a book on Ben farking Franklin for christs sake, this is good foreign policy, esp for a nation you "freed" from an invading nation.


If by freed, you mean "were tricked into protecting."
 
brizzle365
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Butlord: asciibaron: it's almost as if the children here on fark do not understand how diplomacy works.  read a book on Ben farking Franklin for christs sake, this is good foreign policy, esp for a nation you "freed" from an invading nation.

If by freed, you mean "were tricked into protecting."


One of the primary reasons that tensions ever thawed between the US and SA, is because we flew the King to the US, decades ago, so he could undergo heart surgery, if I remember correctly. The US used to show a sliver of humanity and diplomacy.

But that has been terribly long ago. Now we just kidnap brown folks or use drones to bomb weddings.
 
