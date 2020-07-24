 Skip to content
(NPR)   More and more zoos are reopening, but the big cats who live in them don't really give two shiats if you come or not
12
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With those stories from the Bronx zoo, I think the big cats want the humans to stay the FARK away from them
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cats aren't super-excited to see people, full stop.

When I discovered online grocery shopping and realized I could just drive up, pop the trunk, and someone would drop crunchies and wet food in, no conversation required?

Awesome. Not "spontaneous estrus" awesome, but pretty awesome.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Cats aren't super-excited to see people, full stop.

When I discovered online grocery shopping and realized I could just drive up, pop the trunk, and someone would drop crunchies and wet food in, no conversation required?

Awesome. Not "spontaneous estrus" awesome, but pretty awesome.


Funnied and smarted for use of "spontaneous estrus".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god look how tiny :0

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Link in the article to a more interesting topic)
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big cats, little cats, medium sized cats.... none of em give 2 shiats about hoomans unless there's food involved.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the donors probably don't care much about the zoo as a human driven organization, but they know if sufficient funds don't roll in this educators about animals and caretakers of animals will start selling them to who ever will buy or putting them down. Donors are trying to save the lives of animals who, through no fault of their own, are integral to an entertainment business.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Big cats, little cats, medium sized cats.... none of em give 2 shiats about hoomans unless there's food involved.


Or your lap is warm and they are cold.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Big cats, little cats, medium sized cats.... none of em give 2 shiats about hoomans unless there's food involved.


With big cats, there's always food involved. (Theoretically)
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Years ago I went to a zoo in Texas and visited the black rhino pen.  The rhino was inside a cave behind a sliding metal door with a window cutout.  When he saw people waiting for him he pushed the door open, came out, made one lap around the perimeter, and went back into his cave.  Inside he slid the door most of the way closed, backed up, poked his nose in the window for leverage and slammed it shut.  Dude had completely phoned in his lazy appearance and was done with us.
 
gonzoron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, 3 hours since the Weeners in a thread about big cats and no Tiger King reference? Maybe the 15 minutes are up finally.  Huzzah!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Oh my god look how tiny :0

[Fark user image 360x480]
(Link in the article to a more interesting topic)


took me a minute to even see the baby!
this article was great- now i wonder if our zoo is open yet.
 
