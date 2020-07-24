 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are "nuts"...... even a stopped clock, and all that   (theguardian.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's this whiff waff coming from bojo?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming up next.  Deep State WHAAAARRRRRGAAARRRBBBLLLLLLLLL!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu jabs
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he's trying to change the NHS into an American for-profit system so poor people won't be able to afford vaccines anymore.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's conservative, but it's something that has had a direct affect on him, so I guess that checks out.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then tackled an asian toddler for emphasis.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Of course he's trying to change the NHS into an American for-profit system so poor people won't be able to afford vaccines anymore.


That's a really odd argument to make considering he is supporting making flu vaccines available to half the UK population for free instead of just the most vulnerable 25% and calling anti-vax people 'nuts'. Do you have a justifiable reason for that anti-vax claim?
 
