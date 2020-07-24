 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Flavortown Zoo safely locates missing new mother red panda, Kora, in good condition   (foxnews.com) divider line
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She climbed a tree and had to be tranquilized to capture her and return her to the Asia Quest habitat.  She will rejoin her cubs in the morning when the tranquilizer wears off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x581]


Awesome!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, talk about wanting to get away from the kids.

/also: Flavortown?  Cowtown is the name I know it by
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we agreed it would be called Ann Arbor Michigan, OH from now on
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: I thought we agreed it would be called Ann Arbor Michigan, OH from now on


I don't think "living rent-free in Jim Harbaugh's head" works that way.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Toronto zoo sadly lost one of our new ones a couple days ago. The other seems to be doing okay so far.

/sad
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: The Toronto zoo sadly lost one of our new ones a couple days ago. The other seems to be doing okay so far.

/sad


You should keep better track of your kids when wondering around the zoo.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x581]


shiat. This is a thing now, isn't it?

Sigh.

I'm originally from Flavortown, but now I live in We-Shoot-Gorillas-opolis.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, but if the offspring starts to grow frosted tips, there'd better be a second investigation....
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this story was on Fox News I was expecting the headline to read:

"Child abandoning single Chinese mother found high.  Authorities forced to shoot in standoff."

Oh and thank you FrancoFile for the response to the obvious "Team Up North" fan, it was well said.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: The Toronto zoo sadly lost one of our new ones a couple days ago. The other seems to be doing okay so far.

/sad panda


FTFY
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: She climbed a tree and had to be tranquilized to capture her and return her to the Asia Quest habitat.  She will rejoin her cubs in the morning when the tranquilizer wears off.

[Fark user image 850x567]


Mom?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's the cutest critter on planet earth.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I figured it was kidnapped by the baboons
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
