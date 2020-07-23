 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   The US Air Force is flying its most advanced spy plane over a) Beijing, b) Tehran or c) Portland   (theintercept.com) divider line
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not to downplay the significance of this, but its a little known fact that Portland International Airport shares its location with the Portland_Air_National_Guard_Base​, so its not that uncommon to see fighter jets in the sky doing testing or training maneuvers.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have always been at war with Portlandia.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember when "Trump is likely to bomb an american city" was an exaggeration for humorous effect, rather than a legitimate concern?

I really can not wait until we have an actual President again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait until they send in the AC-130 Spectre Gunships

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're probably just telling Trump they're sending a spy plane.  How would he really know?  How would we really know?

QAnon told me all about it.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Used your cellphone during a protest this week, the govt is listening and is keeping track.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PaulRB: They're probably just telling Trump they're sending a spy plane.  How would he really know?  How would we really know?

QAnon told me all about it.

QAnon told me all about it.


D2S "Man the resolution on that video is excellent.  Excellent.  Say, what does CNN mean?  Classified News Network?  The DoD has that?  I am so glad I paid for all this.  Really.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, when I was in US Army Military Intelligence, we were regularly briefed, every year, on how stunningly illegal it was to use ANY of our surveillance or intelligence gathering assets against US citizens.

Intelligence Oversight, or IO, it was called.

The problem is, most of the IO structure was built on Executive Orders enacted after Watergate. . .the rules against using military ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) were largely built on EO's that could be repealed by another POTUS.  The very idea of it was absolutely unthinkable when I was in, nobody thought a POTUS would ever do that.

Maybe Trump has repealed those EO's, or maybe they're on some elaborate legal workaround they came up with. . .but seriously, using military surveillance equipment against US citizens is (or until very recently was) a gigantic no-no on a "end up in Leavenworth" scale.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given that the US has been doing counter-and anti-insurgency for about two decades in the sandbox, why is anyone surprised when they do it here?
We did this, it's paid for by us, and we apparently want to do this to ourselves.
Elections matter.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How does this not constitute the US Military being used against US Citizens

Just because they aren't shooting doesn't mean they aren't conducting operations against the citizens at the behest of a tyrannical government
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Defund the air force.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Am I the only one to click through "we reviewed the flight data" and saw a flight path that went from Denver to Portland with no circling whatsoever?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Were using our military tech on our own people again....
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Invisible Obama: You know, when I was in US Army Military Intelligence, we were regularly briefed, every year, on how stunningly illegal it was to use ANY of our surveillance or intelligence gathering assets against US citizens.

Intelligence Oversight, or IO, it was called.

The problem is, most of the IO structure was built on Executive Orders enacted after Watergate. . .the rules against using military ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) were largely built on EO's that could be repealed by another POTUS.  The very idea of it was absolutely unthinkable when I was in, nobody thought a POTUS would ever do that.

Maybe Trump has repealed those EO's, or maybe they're on some elaborate legal workaround they came up with. . .but seriously, using military surveillance equipment against US citizens is (or until very recently was) a gigantic no-no on a "end up in Leavenworth" scale.


Not that Trump would understand a word you're saying, but I'm sure if his lawyer simplified the language, Trump would gladly violate the spirit of previous EO's and further degrade all of our rights.  Up until Biden becomes president, so it only should be a short while.
 
